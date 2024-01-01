News On Japan
Japanese Skateboarding Prodigy Joins Guinness World Record Holders

TOKYO, Sep 13 (News On Japan) - More than 2,000 amazing records from around the world have been registered in the latest Guinness World Records 2025, among from a young skateboarding prodigy from Japan.

The latest guidebook reveals a slew of extraordinary 'unique' records, including from a 68-year-old man in India who amassed a collection of 57 unique cars.

A 16-year-old boy living in the United States boasts the largest feet and hands of any teenager.

Meanwhile, a dog set a quirky record for hanging the most clothes on a drying line in just one minute.

Source: ANN

