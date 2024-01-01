News On Japan
Travel

Tokyo Plans To Build World's Largest Fountain In Odaiba

TOKYO, Sep 15 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to construct a 150-meter-high, 250-meter-wide fountain in Odaiba Seaside Park, inspired by the Somei Yoshino, the city's official flower.

Governor Yuriko Koike stated on Friday, "To further enhance the vibrancy of the area, we will build the Odaiba Fountain. It will be accompanied by music and lights, making it one of the largest of its kind in the world."

Tokyo has previously invested 160 million yen on a monument at Harumi Pier and 700 million yen on projection mapping on the walls of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, both of which sparked debate over the use of public funds.

Regarding the new fountain project, public opinion is divided. A man in his 50s commented, "If spending money brings in more foreign tourists and increases revenue, I’m in favor of it." In contrast, a woman in her 30s remarked, "Tokyo already has so many tourist spots, I don't think there's a need to build more artificial attractions."

The Tokyo government aims to complete the fountain by the end of next fiscal year, and the required budget is currently under review.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Yabusame Rider Unconscious After Falling From Horse

A man in his 20s is unconscious after falling from a horse during Yabusame practice at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu in Kamakura.

Tokyo Plans To Build World's Largest Fountain In Odaiba

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to construct a 150-meter-high, 250-meter-wide fountain in Odaiba Seaside Park, inspired by the Somei Yoshino, the city's official flower.

Relief on way amid Japan's rice shortage as new harvest starts

Farmers in Japan's rice-producing regions have started harvesting and shipping this year's crop, helping to ease a nationwide shortage. (NHK)

Japanese Scientists Win Ig Nobel Prize for Anus Breathing Discovery

In this year's Ig Nobels, Japanese researchers have won an award for discovering that mammals can breathe through their anuses, opening a new pathway for ventilators.

Japanese Skateboarding Prodigy Joins Guinness World Record Holders

More than 2,000 amazing records from around the world have been registered in the latest Guinness World Records 2025, including a feat by a young skateboarding prodigy from Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

What is Kirishitan Lantern? Japanese Tea Garden | HAYAMA SHIOSAI PARK

Hayama Shiosai Park (葉山しおさい公園) is a serene coastal park located in Hayama, a town in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. (Japanese Garden Collection)

Japan’s Largest Luxury Cruise Ship, the 'MSC Bellissima'

Summer holidays, Kumano fireworks, and a cruise around Japan. (ITSUKA JAPAN)

Bathing at a Japanese Hot Spring | Onsen Etiquette

In this video, we cover all there is to know about Japanese hot springs, bathing manners and our personal favorite recommended hot spring towns and baths. (japan-guide.com)

Japan to simplify entry procedures at Narita, Haneda, Kansai airports

Japan's government plans to streamline entry procedures for overseas visitors at Narita and Haneda airports, which serve Tokyo, and Kansai Airport in Osaka. (NHK)

Step into Hirafuku's Historic Charm and Musashi's Legacy

Looking for an escape into Japan's rich past? Nestled in Hyogo Prefecture's scenic Sayo Town, the historic post town of Hirafuku offers visitors a unique opportunity to step back in time. With its picturesque Edo-period streets, fascinating historical landmarks, and ties to the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, Hirafuku is the perfect destination for history buffs and curious travelers alike.

JAL Speeds Up Boarding Process

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new boarding method on September 11, aimed at shortening the boarding time for large aircraft on domestic flights.

Nara Palaces Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage

Nara's Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces have been officially recommended as a candidate for UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list, with the goal of achieving registration at the World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled for the year after next.

Driverless Shinkansen to Begin by Mid-2030s

JR East has announced plans to introduce driverless operations on the Joetsu Shinkansen by the mid-2030s. Since 2021, JR East has been conducting trials aimed at realizing "driverless operations" where the train operates without a driver onboard.