Tokyo Plans To Build World's Largest Fountain In Odaiba

TOKYO, Sep 15 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to construct a 150-meter-high, 250-meter-wide fountain in Odaiba Seaside Park, inspired by the Somei Yoshino, the city's official flower.

Governor Yuriko Koike stated on Friday, "To further enhance the vibrancy of the area, we will build the Odaiba Fountain. It will be accompanied by music and lights, making it one of the largest of its kind in the world."

Tokyo has previously invested 160 million yen on a monument at Harumi Pier and 700 million yen on projection mapping on the walls of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, both of which sparked debate over the use of public funds.

Regarding the new fountain project, public opinion is divided. A man in his 50s commented, "If spending money brings in more foreign tourists and increases revenue, I’m in favor of it." In contrast, a woman in her 30s remarked, "Tokyo already has so many tourist spots, I don't think there's a need to build more artificial attractions."

The Tokyo government aims to complete the fountain by the end of next fiscal year, and the required budget is currently under review.

Source: ANN