Tourists Thrilled by Largest Whirlpool of the Year in Naruto Strait

Tokushima, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - The Naruto Strait, located between Tokushima and Hyogo Prefectures, has entered the peak season for its largest whirlpool of the year, drawing large crowds of tourists.

Visitors from all over Japan boarded boats to witness the phenomenon. This period, known as the "Autumn Whirlpool," is when the largest whirlpools of the year occur. On September 15, during the middle day of a long weekend, despite drizzling rain caused by Typhoon No. 13, many tourists arrived early in the morning, cheering as they watched the massive whirlpools up close.

According to the boat operator, the whirlpools, although affected by the weather, are expected to be visible for about a week.

Source: MBS