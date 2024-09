HOKKAIDO, Sep 23 (News On Japan) - Signs of winter are already arriving. Mount Rishiri in Hokkaido recorded the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, making it the first observed in Japan this year.

At just after 5 a.m., the summit was lightly dusted with snow. This snowfall occurred 11 days earlier than the average year and 25 days earlier than last year.

At 4:56 a.m., temperatures in Numakawa, Wakkanai City, dropped to minus 0.4°C, marking the first winter day nationwide.

Source: テレ東BIZ