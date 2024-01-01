Japan to Introduce New Mobile Numbers Starting with 060

TOKYO, Oct 03 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is set to introduce new mobile phone numbers starting with '060,' possibly as early as December, marking the first addition of a new number in 11 years.

The ministry has begun discussions to allow the use of the "060" prefix for mobile phone numbers and has consulted with the advisory council on this matter. The final decision will be made based on recommendations from the council and feedback from the public. If all goes according to plan, mobile numbers starting with "060" could be available by December.

Currently, the available mobile phone numbers start with "090," "080," or "070," totaling 270 million numbers in use. However, due to the widespread use of smartphones and the growing trend of owning multiple devices, there is a shortage of available numbers. As of the end of last month, only about 5.3 million numbers starting with "070" remain available.

By adding the "060" prefix, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications aims to expand the total number of mobile phone numbers to 360 million, thereby accommodating the growing number of users.

Source: TBS