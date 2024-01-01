News On Japan
U-NEXT Reports Increased Sales and Profits with Subscriber Growth of 500,000

TOKYO, Oct 11 (News On Japan) - U-NEXT Holdings announced its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024 on October 10th, reporting a sales increase of approximately 18% to 326.7 billion yen, while net profit rose by about 40% to 15.3 billion yen, marking strong gains in both revenue and profit.

The company's sports content offerings, including volleyball and martial arts events, contributed to the growth by attracting around 500,000 new subscribers. In addition, the demand for replacing automatic payment machines in response to the issuance of new banknotes boosted profits in the business system sector.

Source: テレ東BIZ

Man Dies After Being Gored By Deer Antlers in Kyoto

A man was found bleeding from his chest in a rice field in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, leading police to suspect that he was gored by deer antlers.

'Birthplace' of Sake Creates New Variety

Nara Prefecture, known as the birthplace of sake, has announced its first successful development of a sake rice variety.

Former Empress Begins Rehabilitation

Japan's 89-year-old former empress Michiko, who underwent surgery on October 8th after fracturing her right femur, has begun rehabilitation, according to reports.

Seven & i Holdings Announces Name Change to '7-Eleven Corporation'

Seven & i Holdings has announced plans to change its company name to '7-Eleven Corporation,' reflecting the strategy to focus primarily on convenience stores.

Honda Unveils Next-Generation EVs

Honda has showcased its next-generation EVs, launching in 2026, featuring smaller batteries and motors which will reduce overall vehicle weight by 100 kilograms.

Fast Retailing's Sales Surpass 3 Trillion Yen for the First Time

Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo, announced on October 10th its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024.

Seven & i Holdings Announces Name Change to '7-Eleven Corporation'

Seven & i Holdings has announced plans to change its company name to '7-Eleven Corporation,' reflecting the strategy to focus primarily on convenience stores.

Honda Unveils Next-Generation EVs

Honda has showcased its next-generation EVs, launching in 2026, featuring smaller batteries and motors which will reduce overall vehicle weight by 100 kilograms.

Workplace Lingo Exposes Generation Gap

Phrases like 'Ichome Ichiban,' often used by older generations in the workplace, have become a trending topic in videos.

Japan's Real Wages Fall 0.6% in August, First Decline in Three Months

Reflecting recent price fluctuations, real wages in Japan decreased for the first time in three months. According to recent data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, the total cash earnings per worker in August, including base salary, overtime pay, and bonuses, was 296,588 yen.

Bankruptcies in Japan Surpass 5,000 for First Time in 10 Years

The number of bankruptcies in the first half of the fiscal year has reached over 5,000 for the first time in 10 years, driven by a severe labor shortage.

Jalan To Cease Publication In March, Ending 35-Year Legacy

The travel magazine "Jalan" will cease publication in March next year. Recruit Co. announced on the 8th that both "Jalan" and the "Jalan Mook Series" will end with their final issue in March 2024.