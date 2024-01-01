U-NEXT Reports Increased Sales and Profits with Subscriber Growth of 500,000

TOKYO, Oct 11 (News On Japan) - U-NEXT Holdings announced its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024 on October 10th, reporting a sales increase of approximately 18% to 326.7 billion yen, while net profit rose by about 40% to 15.3 billion yen, marking strong gains in both revenue and profit.

The company's sports content offerings, including volleyball and martial arts events, contributed to the growth by attracting around 500,000 new subscribers. In addition, the demand for replacing automatic payment machines in response to the issuance of new banknotes boosted profits in the business system sector.

Source: テレ東BIZ