Molotov Cocktail Thrown at LDP Headquarters

TOKYO, Oct 20 (News On Japan) - A man threw a Molotov cocktail at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and crashed his car into the fence of the Prime Minister’s residence. It has been revealed that several items, including gasoline containers and glass bottles, were seized from the suspect's home.

Atsunobu Usuda, 49, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties after throwing what appeared to be a smoke bomb at police officers in front of the Prime Minister’s residence on October 19th.

Usuda had also thrown a Molotov cocktail at the LDP headquarters, and several gasoline-filled containers were found inside his vehicle.

Further investigation by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's Public Security Bureau revealed that a house search conducted on October 19th uncovered 25 glass bottles and several gasoline containers.

The Public Security Bureau is investigating the purpose of the items found in his possession.

Source: ANN