Molotov Cocktail Thrown at LDP Headquarters

TOKYO, Oct 20 (News On Japan) - A man threw a Molotov cocktail at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and crashed his car into the fence of the Prime Minister’s residence. It has been revealed that several items, including gasoline containers and glass bottles, were seized from the suspect's home.

Atsunobu Usuda, 49, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties after throwing what appeared to be a smoke bomb at police officers in front of the Prime Minister’s residence on October 19th.

Usuda had also thrown a Molotov cocktail at the LDP headquarters, and several gasoline-filled containers were found inside his vehicle.

Further investigation by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's Public Security Bureau revealed that a house search conducted on October 19th uncovered 25 glass bottles and several gasoline containers.

The Public Security Bureau is investigating the purpose of the items found in his possession.

Source: ANN

Seized Ferrari Hits Auction with Minimum Bid of 71.3 Million Yen

The Tokyo National Tax Agency has listed a Ferrari, seized from a tax delinquent, in a public auction, setting the minimum bid at a record high of over 70 million yen ($467,000).

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

JR West Develops Special Umbrella to Protect Passengers from Knife Attacks

JR West Japan has announced the development of a special umbrella designed to protect passengers and crew from attackers wielding knives or other weapons, with plans to equip train cars with these umbrellas.

Japan's Rapid Response Forces Train with U.S. in Hawaii to Counter China's Influence

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's (JGSDF) 6th Rapid Deployment Regiment, 5th Brigade, trained alongside the U.S. Army's 2nd and 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, against U.S. Army Soldiers assigned as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) during the exercise JPMRC (Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center) 25-01 in Hawaii, October 2024. (USA Military Channel)

Architects of the U.S.-Japan Alliance: Past, Present, and Future

Please join the CSIS Japan Chair in collaboration with the Japan Foundation for a very special symposium entitled, "Architects of the U.S.-Japan Alliance: Past, Present, and Future." (Center for Strategic & International Studies)

Campaigning kicks off in Japan's Lower House election

Campaigning in Japan's Lower House election has officially kicked off. Registration is now closed, with over 1,000 candidates in the running. (NHK)

Leaders of Japan, China agree to continue communications at all levels

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have affirmed that their countries will continue to communicate at every level. Ishiba has also conveyed deep concerns about the situation in the East China Sea and increased activity by the Chinese military near Japan. (NHK)

Ishiba: Election an opportunity to regain public trust

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru spoke to reporters after the dissolution of the Lower House was announced. He said he would use the election as an opportunity to gain the public's confidence and promote efforts at regional revitalization. (NHK)

Former City Councilor Sentenced to 10 Years for COVID Loan Fraud

A former city councilor from Neyagawa City in Osaka Prefecture has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding the government of a significant sum through COVID-19 relief loans.

Ishiba Cabinet 'Photoshopped' Before Publication

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi revealed in a press conference that a group photo of the Ishiba Cabinet, taken on October 1st to commemorate its inauguration, had been slightly modified before being posted on the Prime Minister's Office website.