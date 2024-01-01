Thousands Parade in Kyoto for Jidai Matsuri Festival

KYOTO, Oct 23 (News On Japan) - Kyoto held its annual 'Jidai Matsuri' festival on Tuesday, with around 2,000 people dressed as feudal lords and nobles from the Heian period to the Meiji Restoration taking part in the procession, walking about 4.5 kilometers from the Kyoto Imperial Palace to Heian Shrine.

The Jidai Matsuri, held every year on October 22nd, is one of Kyoto’s three major festivals alongside the Aoi Matsuri in spring and the Gion Matsuri in summer.

The festival began in 1895 to commemorate the 1100th anniversary of the capital’s move to Kyoto.

According to the Kyoto Prefectural Police, about 42,000 people attended the Jidai Matsuri.

Source: MBS