Ramen Hits 3,000 Yen as Hakuba's Tourism Boom Shocks Japanese Visitors

Nagano, Oct 24 (News On Japan) - Hakuba Village in Nagano, one of Japan's premier ski resort destinations, is undergoing a significant transformation due to a surge in foreign tourism.

Known for its world-class powder snow and having gained international fame as a venue for skiing events during the Nagano Olympics, Hakuba has recently become a hotspot for inbound tourists, earning the nickname “the second Niseko.” This influx of visitors is driving rapid changes in the local economy and landscape.

At JR Hakuba Station, English signage, such as “Hakuba Base Camp,” dominates, making the area feel almost foreign. Store signs are also written in Romanized characters, reflecting the growing focus on accommodating non-Japanese tourists. According to a local souvenir shop owner, the village is so packed with foreigners during the winter season that Japanese language proficiency is barely necessary.

This surge in foreign visitors has not only brought more business but also led to significant challenges for Japanese tourists. Many foreign visitors book their accommodations far in advance, sometimes even reserving for the following year upon checking out. This makes it increasingly difficult for Japanese travelers to secure hotel reservations during peak seasons, creating frustration among local tourists.

Alongside these difficulties, the price of goods and services in Hakuba has skyrocketed. For example, the cost of a single bowl of ramen has reached as high as 3,000 yen, which has left many Japanese visitors shocked and struggling to cope with the soaring costs. The overall economic impact of the inbound tourism boom has led to a sense of disconnection between local visitors and the international crowd, as Hakuba's rapid “Westernization” continues to reshape the area.

As Hakuba continues to draw attention from global travelers, the village’s infrastructure and pricing dynamics are becoming increasingly geared toward foreign visitors, leaving Japanese tourists to grapple with limited availability and inflated costs in what was once a more accessible destination.

Source: FNN

