Shibuya's Halloween 'Lawless Zone'

TOKYO, Oct 27 (News On Japan) - As Halloween approaches, Tokyo's Shibuya district has become increasingly chaotic, with large crowds ignoring rules meant to curb unruly behavior.

Despite the newly implemented year-round ban on street drinking around Shibuya Station, many individuals disregarded the regulation, leading to police interventions. The district was filled with rowdy crowds, and a patrol team repeatedly had to stop people from drinking on the streets. In one case, a heavily intoxicated woman had to be taken to the hospital after collapsing. At one point, a sudden alarm caused panic, though it was later identified as a prank.

As the night wore on, Shibuya turned into what residents described as a "lawless zone." Rows of modified cars lined the streets illegally, while foreigners danced in the streets with drinks in hand, ignoring the ban. An Indian IT engineer, celebrating his first Halloween in Japan, expressed his excitement despite holding an alcoholic drink in the prohibited area. Others, like a Filipino visitor, were aware of the rule but saw it as a minor issue. Some American participants admitted to drinking in defiance of the ban, noting that enforcement was lax and security personnel rarely intervened.

Officials in Shibuya Ward are considering stricter measures, including fines, as the ban appears ineffective. Yukio Higashiura, Shibuya's crisis management director, stated that the ward may escalate enforcement to include fines if the current ordinance fails to maintain order during Halloween and other large gatherings.

Source: ANN