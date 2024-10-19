Mysterious Street Signs Leave Locals Puzzled

TOKYO, Oct 28 (News On Japan) - From a 'Sushi' sign on a crosswalk and vehicles passing under 'giant steel towers,' to narrow tunnels barely navigable by compact cars and an illuminated sign floating in Tokyo’s night sky -- each scene has an unusual story.

In a Kawasaki crosswalk in Kanagawa Prefecture, pedestrians encounter a curious sign with the word 'Sushi.' What does it mean?

Local Resident: 'It seems like something foreigners would enjoy taking photos of.' 'It’s not about food, so what is it? I can’t understand it at all.'

Then, there’s another sign with the word 'Hato' (Pigeon). Could it be a warning about pigeon droppings from above?

Local Resident: 'Maybe it means to watch out for pigeon droppings from the wires?'

But the sign isn't about pigeons. Instead, it’s a combination of road narrowing and T-intersection signs that happen to spell out 'Hato' when placed vertically.

The 'Sushi' sign remains a mystery. So what could it mean?

Taxi Driver: 'A sign you can see while driving.'

Looking at the median strip, the signs span nine locations. When read sequentially, they say, 'Reduce Speed!' and 'Fasten Seatbelts.' The word 'Sushi' in the middle appears to be an accidental addition, creating a puzzling sight.

Why Here? A Tower Built Right in the Middle of the Road

In Kounosu City, Saitama Prefecture, a steel tower stands in the middle of a road. Cars pass under this unique structure.

And just down the road, another tower appears in the middle of the street. This isn’t the only one. In Kounosu, three towers are positioned along roadsides.

The towers, approximately 43 meters high, were built to provide electricity to a local electrical equipment factory.

Local Resident: '(Q. Who built it?) A company named Fuji Electric built it for its power supply.'

Built nearly 50 years ago, the towers date back to 1974. Even Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) was uncertain about the exact reasons for their placement. A 97-year-old resident, who has lived in the area for over half a century, shared his memories:

Toshio Harada (97): '(Q. What was the area like when the towers were built?) It was mostly farmland. The road existed, but it was about half its current width.'

Aerial photographs from the 1960s show no structures at the site of the current towers, but by 1974, the towers were built. Two years later, the surrounding area saw new residential developments. Experts speculate that the towers’ placement was intended to optimize land use without disrupting local life.

Professor Toshiya Yoshida, Tokyo University of Technology, Department of Engineering: 'The main reason was likely efficient land use. The towers were placed to minimize disruption to residents’ lives.'

A Tunnel So Narrow Only Small Cars Can Pass Through

In Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, lies an ultra-narrow tunnel. After a short drive from the station, a taxi carrying the news crew arrived at the site.

Reporter: 'The road’s still there, it seems.'

Taxi Driver: 'A compact car might be able to make it through.'

The narrow road limits passage to compact cars. As a local resident explained, this challenging tunnel has become a bit of a local attraction:

Local Resident: 'It’s not exactly safe, but I’d be happy to give it a try.'

The resident, who once drove through the tunnel, led the crew into the 'Iwaya Tunnel,' a narrow passageway with a height clearance of only 1.7 meters.

Resident: 'You’ll need to fold in the mirrors here.'

Reporter: 'It feels like driving through a drum barrel.'

Resident: 'It’s intense.'

Reporter: 'It’s so tight—top and sides.'

After a careful six-minute journey through the 67-meter-long tunnel, the exit was finally reached.

Reporter: 'Made it through!'

Resident: 'Yes, we did!'

Originally built as a shortcut connecting villages in the Meiji era, the tunnel is now a rare remnant of the past.

Koshiro Kobayashi, Local Historian: 'People used to manually dig these tunnels to make life easier.'

Constructed by hand, the uneven height of the tunnel reflects its non-professional origins. Alongside, they even found a side cave possibly used as a wartime shelter.

Kobayashi: 'It might have functioned as an air-raid shelter.'

The tunnel sees less use today as the local population ages.

Useful or Just Odd? Floating Signs in the Night Sky

Lastly, a mysterious floating symbol visible in Tokyo’s Ariake district has puzzled passersby.

Passerby: 'Could it be to prevent planes from crashing into something?'

Another Passerby: 'What’s it even for? I have no idea.'

Visible on the chimney of the Ariake Waste Treatment Plant, the floating sign turns out to be a clock—though not an easy one to read.

Yuta Hachiya, Plant Engineer: 'The lights on the chimney actually function as a clock.'

The yellow lights indicate minutes, increasing every five minutes, while red lights show hours.

Passerby: 'It’s a clock?'

Another Passerby: 'So it’s around 8 o’clock? It might be convenient.'