News On Japan
Travel

First Snowfall on Mount Fuji Yet to Arrive

YAMANASHI, Oct 28 (News On Japan) - The first snowfall on Mount Fuji is typically announced when snow is visible from the Kofu Local Meteorological Observatory following the hottest day of the year.

The earliest recorded snowfall was on August 9th, 2008, while the latest was on October 26th, 2016.

Since the start of official records in 1894, this is the first time in 130 years that no first snowfall has been observed on Mount Fuji.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts that temperatures in eastern and western Japan, as well as Okinawa and Amami, will remain above average into next month.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

Japanese Voter Turnout Drops, Third Lowest Post-War Level

Voter turnout for Japan's lower house election on Sunday stood at 53.85%, marking the third lowest rate since the end of World War II, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Calls for Accountability Grow Among LDP Leadership

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has fallen short of its majority target, and voices questioning the accountability of the party’s leadership, including Prime Minister Ishiba, are growing.

Japan's Ruling Coalition to Lose Majority

Japan's ruling coalition appears set to lose its majority in the House of Representatives election, marking the first time since 2009 that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito have failed to secure over half the seats.

Dodgers say Ohtani has partially dislocated shoulder

Shohei Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder during an attempted steal of second base Saturday night, potentially putting his availability for the rest of this World Series in jeopardy. (ESPN)

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

First Snowfall on Mount Fuji Yet to Arrive

The first snowfall on Mount Fuji is typically announced when snow is visible from the Kofu Local Meteorological Observatory following the hottest day of the year.

TOKYO Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2024: Ike-Hallo Cosplay Parade

The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is one of Japan's largest Halloween events, drawing over 20,000 cosplayers each year. In 2024, the festival will be held from October 25 (Friday) to October 27 (Sunday) in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. (Nomadic Japan)

12.5-Hour Luxury Escape in Japan: Night Ferry Royal Suite from Kobe to Fukuoka

I'm taking Hankyu Ferry from Kobe to Shinmoji (Fukuoka) and staying in its most spacious cabin called Royal again. (Solo Travel Japan)

Ramen Hits 3,000 Yen as Hakuba's Tourism Boom Shocks Japanese Visitors

Hakuba Village in Nagano, one of Japan's premier ski resort destinations, is undergoing a significant transformation due to a surge in foreign tourism.

Zombie Apocalypse on Japan Bullet Train

A normally serene two-and-a-half-hour ride on Japan’s famously efficient bullet train turned into a zombie apocalypse on October 19, 2024. Billed as the “world’s first haunted house experience on a running shinkansen”, the adrenaline-filled trip from Tokyo to Osaka was inspired by the hit 2016 South Korean horror film Train to Busan. The spooky shinkansen trip was organised ahead of Halloween on October 31. (South China Morning Post)

BEST JAPAN TRIP EVER!! What I ate, shopping, Universal studios + mini haul

Hiiii, this is long overdue but the Japan vlog is here! in this vlog I'm taking you along with me on my recent trip to Tokyo and Osaka, where I ate A LOT of ramen and had an amazing time! (OANH)

Thousands Parade in Kyoto for Jidai Matsuri Festival

Kyoto held its annual 'Jidai Matsuri' festival on Tuesday, with around 2,000 people dressed as feudal lords and nobles from the Heian period to the Meiji Restoration taking part in the procession, walking about 4.5 kilometers from the Kyoto Imperial Palace to Heian Shrine.

Visitors Flock To Aomori Pond For 'Miraculous Moment'

Aomori's Tsutanuma Pond has recently become a hotspot for tourists seeking to witness a rare natural phenomenon: the reflection of fiery red autumn foliage on the pond's surface during sunrise.