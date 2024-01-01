First Snowfall on Mount Fuji Yet to Arrive

YAMANASHI, Oct 28 (News On Japan) - The first snowfall on Mount Fuji is typically announced when snow is visible from the Kofu Local Meteorological Observatory following the hottest day of the year.

The earliest recorded snowfall was on August 9th, 2008, while the latest was on October 26th, 2016.

Since the start of official records in 1894, this is the first time in 130 years that no first snowfall has been observed on Mount Fuji.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts that temperatures in eastern and western Japan, as well as Okinawa and Amami, will remain above average into next month.