Osaka Expo Station with Origami-Inspired Ceiling Unveiled

OSAKA, Nov 02 (News On Japan) - Yumeshima Station, the 'nearest station' to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, is set to open next spring, with a public reveal this week for the first time ahead of its scheduled January opening.

On October 31st, the newly unveiled station is part of the Osaka Metro Chuo Line and the only rail link under construction for direct access to the Expo site.

Reporter Yamamoto Maho: “Yumeshima Station, expected to serve 23,000 people per hour, has been designed with a spacious area leading to the ticket gates, free from supporting pillars.”

With a budget of 52 billion yen, the nearly completed Yumeshima Station features an origami-inspired ceiling and lighting fixtures styled as gateway arches, showcasing a distinct Japanese aesthetic. About 90% of the construction is already complete.

Osaka Metro Director Nakai Ryotaro: “We anticipate up to 227,000 visitors per day to the Expo site. From the moment they step off the train, we want them to feel the excitement of heading to the Expo as they walk through a light-filled tunnel. This station is designed to welcome and see off each visitor with that spirit.”

Additionally, in response to the diverse needs of international visitors, Osaka Metro has introduced its first-ever “all-gender restroom,” accessible to everyone.

Looking beyond the Expo, the station aims to serve as an attractive gateway, with plans aligned for the future development of an integrated resort (IR). Yumeshima Station is set to open on January 19th next year.

Source: YOMIURI