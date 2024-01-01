News On Japan
Tokyo Projection Mapping to Add Ads

TOKYO, Nov 04 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed plans to project advertisements on the walls of its building through projection mapping, following criticism over the initiative’s high costs.

Starting next year, advertisements from companies will be incorporated into the displays.

According to sources, the committee responsible for managing the projection mapping project plans to begin showcasing ads from January. Each advertisement is expected to last at least 15 seconds, with up to five displays a day, bringing the monthly cost for advertisers to around 1.5 million yen.

While the projection mapping draws foreign tourists and generates attention, the project has faced backlash due to its high budget of 950 million yen. The Tokyo government hopes to offset operational expenses by generating revenue through advertising.

Source: ANN

