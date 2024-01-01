Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

TOKYO, Nov 07 (News On Japan) - A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.

Oriental Land Public Relations: "The monkey was seen only once backstage at DisneySea, in an area accessible only to employees. We coordinate with the city if any monkey sightings occur."

The monkey reportedly moved north later that same day.

Urayasu City Official: "The sighted monkey is about 50 centimeters in length. We believe it may be the same individual that has been appearing in various locations across Chiba Prefecture."

Urayasu City is urging residents to be cautious and to contact the city or the police if they encounter the monkey.

Source: ANN