News On Japan
Travel

Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

TOKYO, Nov 07 (News On Japan) - A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.

Oriental Land Public Relations: "The monkey was seen only once backstage at DisneySea, in an area accessible only to employees. We coordinate with the city if any monkey sightings occur."

The monkey reportedly moved north later that same day.

Urayasu City Official: "The sighted monkey is about 50 centimeters in length. We believe it may be the same individual that has been appearing in various locations across Chiba Prefecture."

Urayasu City is urging residents to be cautious and to contact the city or the police if they encounter the monkey.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Former Japan Ambassador to be Secretary of State?

Speculation about Trump's new administration, set to take office in January, has already begun. Among the potential appointees is Senator Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, who is being considered for Secretary of State.

Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.

Whale Shark Found Dead in Local River

A whale shark that mysteriously appeared in a river has been identified as one previously kept at an aquarium in Osaka Prefecture.

Keio Railway Introduces 'Credit Card Touch-and-Go' at All Stations

Keio Railway launched a pilot program on Wednesday for touch payment ride services using credit cards and similar methods across all its stations.

Japanese-Style Town Emerges in Thailand

A new trend has emerged in Thailand, known for its friendly ties with Japan, where Japanese-style townscapes are being faithfully recreated.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Mount Fuji's First Snowfall Spotted

Snow was spotted on the Shizuoka side of Mount Fuji's (3,776 meters) summit on the morning of October 6th, confirmed by a Kyodo News reporter.

Keio Railway Introduces 'Credit Card Touch-and-Go' at All Stations

Keio Railway launched a pilot program on Wednesday for touch payment ride services using credit cards and similar methods across all its stations.

Exploring Wakayama City | Osaka Side-Trip

In this video, we take you on a one day side-trip from Osaka to Wakayama Prefecture, where we will explore a scenic port town and an impressive castle. (japan-guide.com)

Free Admission to Tokyo Disney Resort for Stockpiling Merch?

An image posted on Chinese social media has caused a stir, showing a recruitment ad offering free admission tickets to Tokyo Disney Resort in exchange for assistance with reselling exclusive merchandise.

Osaka Ramps Up Tourist Tax to Tackle Overtourism

Osaka Prefecture’s legislative assembly approved an amendment on Tuesday to raise the accommodation tax imposed on travelers as a measure against overtourism.

Japanese-Style Town Emerges in Thailand

A new trend has emerged in Thailand, known for its friendly ties with Japan, where Japanese-style townscapes are being faithfully recreated.

Foreign Tourists Flock to Nikko's Hidden Spot

A hidden spot in Nikko, Kanmangafuchi, is becoming increasingly popular among foreign tourists, offering a unique escape into nature. Known for its rows of Jizo statues, green moss, and vibrant autumn foliage, Kanmangafuchi holds a two-star rating in the Michelin Green Guide and presents a mystical atmosphere that stands out from traditional sightseeing spots.

Hakone's 'Daimyo Procession' Brings Edo Period to Life

Hakone's famous Daimyo Procession was held on Sunday, delighting around 33,000 tourists.