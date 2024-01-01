News On Japan
Travel

Luxury on Rails: ‘The Royal Express’

YOKOHAMA, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - The Royal Express, a luxurious sightseeing train featuring a lavish interior, is set to depart from Yokohama on Friday.

The three-night, four-day tour, departing from Yokohama, allows passengers to enjoy views of the majestic Mt. Fuji as it travels through Shizuoka Prefecture, stopping at cities like Numazu and Hamamatsu before returning to Yokohama.

The eight-car train accommodates just 30 passengers, offering a spacious and indulgent experience.

Onboard dining is meticulously crafted, including a full Japanese course meal centered around “Kyosui eel,” a delicacy raised using the groundwater of Shizuoka’s Oi River.

The four-day leisurely journey through Shizuoka on this opulent train comes at a price, starting at 750,000 yen per person.

Though six tours are scheduled, they are reportedly already fully booked.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nissan to Cut 9,000 Jobs Worldwide

Nissan Motor Co. has announced it will cut 9,000 jobs globally in response to declining business performance.

Former Japan Ambassador to be Secretary of State?

Speculation about Trump's new administration, set to take office in January, has already begun. Among the potential appointees is Senator Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, who is being considered for Secretary of State.

Monkey Alert at Tokyo Disney Resort

A monkey has been spotted within the premises of Tokyo Disney Resort after it had moved south along the coast from Urayasu City, where it was seen on November 4th.

Whale Shark Found Dead in Local River

A whale shark that mysteriously appeared in a river has been identified as one previously kept at an aquarium in Osaka Prefecture.

Keio Railway Introduces 'Credit Card Touch-and-Go' at All Stations

Keio Railway launched a pilot program on Wednesday for touch payment ride services using credit cards and similar methods across all its stations.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Luxury on Rails: ‘The Royal Express’

The Royal Express, a luxurious sightseeing train featuring a lavish interior, is set to depart from Yokohama on Friday.

Roppongi Hills Christmas 2024

It's that magical time of year again—Christmas at Roppongi Hills! Join me on a mesmerizing walk down the illuminated Keyakizaka-dori St, where Tokyo Tower glows beautifully in the background, creating one of Tokyo's most iconic holiday scenes. (Video Street View Japan)

Mount Fuji's First Snowfall Spotted

Snow was spotted on the Shizuoka side of Mount Fuji's (3,776 meters) summit on the morning of October 6th, confirmed by a Kyodo News reporter.

Keio Railway Introduces 'Credit Card Touch-and-Go' at All Stations

Keio Railway launched a pilot program on Wednesday for touch payment ride services using credit cards and similar methods across all its stations.

Exploring Wakayama City | Osaka Side-Trip

In this video, we take you on a one day side-trip from Osaka to Wakayama Prefecture, where we will explore a scenic port town and an impressive castle. (japan-guide.com)

Free Admission to Tokyo Disney Resort for Stockpiling Merch?

An image posted on Chinese social media has caused a stir, showing a recruitment ad offering free admission tickets to Tokyo Disney Resort in exchange for assistance with reselling exclusive merchandise.

Osaka Ramps Up Tourist Tax to Tackle Overtourism

Osaka Prefecture’s legislative assembly approved an amendment on Tuesday to raise the accommodation tax imposed on travelers as a measure against overtourism.

Japanese-Style Town Emerges in Thailand

A new trend has emerged in Thailand, known for its friendly ties with Japan, where Japanese-style townscapes are being faithfully recreated.