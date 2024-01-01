Luxury on Rails: ‘The Royal Express’

YOKOHAMA, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - The Royal Express, a luxurious sightseeing train featuring a lavish interior, is set to depart from Yokohama on Friday.

The three-night, four-day tour, departing from Yokohama, allows passengers to enjoy views of the majestic Mt. Fuji as it travels through Shizuoka Prefecture, stopping at cities like Numazu and Hamamatsu before returning to Yokohama.

The eight-car train accommodates just 30 passengers, offering a spacious and indulgent experience.

Onboard dining is meticulously crafted, including a full Japanese course meal centered around “Kyosui eel,” a delicacy raised using the groundwater of Shizuoka’s Oi River.

The four-day leisurely journey through Shizuoka on this opulent train comes at a price, starting at 750,000 yen per person.

Though six tours are scheduled, they are reportedly already fully booked.

