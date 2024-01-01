World Street Performers Gather in Kanagawa

KANAGAWA, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - In front of Hon-Atsugi Station's shopping street in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, 32 groups of street performers from both Japan and abroad -- including the Netherlands, Ukraine, and China -- gathered on Saturday to putting on a wide range of performances.

Performers entertained the audience with acts ranging from pantomime to balloon dancing.

This event was launched to bring vibrancy back to the station area and is now in its 15th year.

Performances were held at 11 venues, including shopping streets and parks, where attendees gave enthusiastic applause.