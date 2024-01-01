Foreign Tourists Immerse in Japan's Nighttime Economy

TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - The rising number of foreign tourists has spurred growth in Japan’s inbound tourism market. A key to enhancing the experience of these visitors lies in the 'nighttime economy,' which focuses on leisure activities.

Amid a nighttime forest, a breathtaking sight emerges—installations of light that change brightness randomly, creating a pulsing effect reminiscent of a living creature's heartbeat. This mesmerizing display is set in a glamping facility in Kitaibaraki, Ibaraki Prefecture.

A favorite among foreign tourists, the cottages offer a rare experience, where the sunlight gives the forest an endless glow during the day. By contrast, at night, the forest transforms, showcasing art installations that weave light into the landscape.

Manager Shota Takahashi: “This is a facility for guests to enjoy after nightfall. The natural environment becomes a work of art, offering an extraordinary experience.”

Once terraced rice fields nestled in a valley, the area now integrates seamlessly with the forest to form an artistic space at dusk. This transformation has gained widespread attention on social media, drawing many tourists from overseas.

Visitors remarked, “It’s even more magical at night,” and “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience, totally worth the trip.”

The nighttime economy also extends to the taxi industry. One unique initiative is the “Urban Legend Taxi,” a limited-time horror tour. Passengers board this tour to find themselves startled by an apparition wielding scissors.

The tour takes about an hour, driving through Tokyo as a fictional horror program plays inside the vehicle. Passengers are given earphones connected to a designated smartphone to listen to urban legends while walking dark streets and experiencing Japan’s distinct horror style.

Passenger: “It was a fresh way to enjoy horror, watching scary scenes while looking out at the cityscape—it was a lot of fun.”

The tour includes 3D videos capturing actors dressed as ghosts and a storyline supervised by a renowned Japanese horror planner, enhancing the scare factor with cutting-edge visual effects.

Hiroki Matsui, Business Development Department, S.RIDE Inc.: “During the day, all our hire vehicles are booked, while at night, a significant number remain unoccupied. So, we decided to offer a nighttime horror tour, given the few examples of similar events.”

As a pillar for growing inbound tourism, the nighttime economy is set to expand further in Japan.

Source: FNN