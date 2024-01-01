News On Japan
Travel

Zao’s Snow Monsters Face Extinction

YAMAGATA, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - Zao’s iconic snow monsters, the frost-covered trees known as 'juhyo,' face an existential threat. These towering, snow-laden trees have long been a winter highlight in the region, famously resembling monstrous figures covered in snow. However, their survival is now under severe threat.

A specialist in juhyo, Yamagata University Professor Emeritus Fumitaka Yanagisawa, warns of the impending risk: "If things continue this way, the snow monsters will eventually cease to form."

Comparing the same period in 2012 and 2023, recent juhyo formations appear noticeably thinner. Contrary to what one might expect, the cause is not a lack of snowfall.

Yanagisawa explains, "What we’re seeing is a complete die-off. When the leaves disappear, only the branches are left. Then, as the branches snap off, all that remains is the trunk."

The branches, essential for collecting and retaining snow, have been dying off, rendering them incapable of forming juhyo.

Photographs comparing the same trees from 13 years ago reveal that many of the branches have vanished, leaving only the tree trunks. The culprit behind the die-off appears to be a pest infestation, influenced by climate change.

Yanagisawa notes, "With rising temperatures, insects find it easier to survive and reproduce, likely contributing to what we’re seeing now."

As global warming allows pest populations to thrive, the trees that form juhyo are more vulnerable than ever. Still, Yanagisawa believes that there may be solutions to revive these snow monsters, such as replanting young trees on the mountainside and cultivating seeds to encourage future growth.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Zao’s Snow Monsters Face Extinction

Zao’s iconic snow monsters, the frost-covered trees known as 'juhyo,' face an existential threat. These towering, snow-laden trees have long been a winter highlight in the region, famously resembling monstrous figures covered in snow. However, their survival is now under severe threat.

Japan Ranks 92nd in English Proficiency, Lowest in History

EF Education First, a global education organization, published this year’s English Proficiency Index on Wednesday, ranking nations worldwide. Japan’s ranking stood at 92nd among 116 countries and regions, continuing a 14-year trend of record lows.

Famed Hot Spring Struggles to Handle Visitor Surge

Ginzan Hot Springs in Yamagata, known for its Taisho-era charm, is now at peak season for autumn foliage. While this secluded onsen town is a well-known destination in the Tohoku region, an influx of foreign tourists has led local officials to implement restrictions on day visitors starting next month.

Convenience Stores to Start Selling Over-the-Counter Drugs

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has announced plans to allow the sale of over-the-counter drugs at convenience stores without on-site pharmacists.

Japan Looks to Limit Continuous Work

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's advisory panel has outlined a proposal for amending the law to prohibit working more than 14 consecutive days. Under the current system, workers can technically work up to 48 days in a row through a system known as 'four-day-off-per-four-weeks,' while labor agreements also allow for holiday work, meaning there are no effective restrictions on consecutive workdays.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Tomonoura - The Days of Old | Overnight Trip From Osaka

Tomonoura is a historical port town that prospered a few centuries ago. The charming and laid-back town has retained much of its historical port features and yesteryear charm, creating a unique ambience, as well as being featured in major films and animations. Let’s explore Tomonoura on this overnight trip from Osaka. (japan-guide.com)

First 'Rose of Versailles' Manhole Covers Appear in Chiba’s Kashiwa

Manhole covers featuring characters from Riyoko Ikeda’s popular manga The Rose of Versailles were unveiled on November 11th at three locations within Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture.

A Journey Through Osaka's Architectural Heritage

The "Ikefes" festival in Osaka invites visitors to explore over 100 historic buildings for free, showcasing the city’s architectural heritage from historic landmarks to modern structures.

USJ to Open 'Donkey Kong Country' in December

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has announced that the new 'Donkey Kong Country' area will open on December 11th, expanding the 'Super Nintendo World' by 1.7 times.

Foreign Tourists Immerse in Japan's Nighttime Economy

The rising number of foreign tourists has spurred growth in Japan’s inbound tourism market. A key to enhancing the experience of these visitors lies in the 'nighttime economy,' which focuses on leisure activities.

Skytree Begins 'Real-Time Translator'

Tokyo Skytree has started a pilot project for a 'Real-Time Translator' that can display up to 100 languages.

World Street Performers Gather in Kanagawa

In front of Hon-Atsugi Station's shopping street in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, 32 groups of street performers from both Japan and abroad -- including the Netherlands, Ukraine, and China -- gathered on Saturday to putting on a wide range of performances.

300-Year-Old Japanese Celebration | Day-Trip from Tokyo to the Sawara Grand Festival!

One of the biggest float festivals in the Kanto Region, the Sawara Grand Festival has over 300 years of history and is a UNESCO Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property.