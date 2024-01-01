Tokyo-Born Yodeler Captures Global Spotlight with Over 28 Million Views

TOKYO, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - In the heart of the Alps, Takao Ishii, a professional Japanese yodeler is drawing global attention by singing yodels in a small village at the foot of the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany.

Over 50 years ago, Ishii traveled to Europe to study mechanical engineering. However, captivated by the charm of yodeling, he decided to remain in Europe and pursue a career as a professional singer.

Today, Ishii not only performs on German television but has also collaborated with the American band Gregory Brothers, producing a song that has surpassed 28 million views on YouTube, earning him worldwide recognition.

Ishii describes the appeal of yodeling as, "It instantly brings images of the Alps to mind" and "it brings joy not only to the singers but also to the listeners."

Originally from Tokyo, Ishii is now 77 years old and dreams of continuing his yodeling career to become the world's oldest yodeler.

Source: ANN