Nine Months and 46,000 Kilometers to Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - An Egyptian man has successfully traveled overland from Cairo to Tokyo without using an airplane, completing a journey spanning nine months and over 46,000 kilometers.

Omar Nok, 30, began his journey on February 8th from Cairo, Egypt.

Throughout the trip, he hitchhiked, rode horses, and even slid across deserts on a snowboard to keep moving forward.

He crossed 12 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Uzbekistan, covering a total of 46,239 kilometers. After 274 days, he arrived in Tokyo on November 7th.

Reflecting on his journey, Nok said, "The first day was the hardest. But once you take the first step, you just go with the flow and keep moving."

Source: ANN