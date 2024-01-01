News On Japan
Tourists Taking Risks Chasing the Perfect Shot

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - Foreign tourists flocking to Tokyo’s Roppongi have been engaging in dangerous photography, turning the area’s popular photo spots into safety hazards.

Pedestrians on crosswalks have been stopping abruptly, blocking others from crossing. Security guards can be heard shouting warnings like, "The light is turning red! Please don’t stop!"

The “Keyakizaka Illumination,” a dazzling light display in Roppongi leading up to Christmas, has become a magnet for couples and groups of friends. On November 17th, the festive atmosphere was palpable. Yet, beneath the shimmering lights, troubling behavior stood out.

Visitors have been sitting in the middle of the road to snap photos, with some even treating the roadway as if it were a pedestrian-only zone. Foreign tourists, in particular, have crowded the streets to capture the perfect shot.

When asked about the risky behavior, many admitted they were chasing so-called “Instagram-worthy” photos. A tourist from the Philippines explained, “It’s to get a good picture. From the road, you can see Tokyo Tower perfectly!”

This pursuit of the ideal shot leads many to dash into the street when the pedestrian signal turns green, treating the brief moment as a prime photo opportunity.

Security guards tirelessly warn against the practice, but most photographers are too focused on their cameras to heed the advice. From the perspective of approaching vehicles, the danger is glaringly obvious.

The situation is exacerbated near bus stops, where photo-taking often disrupts bus operations. On these romantic Roppongi nights, the sounds of security guards’ urgent warnings and whistles echo through the illuminated streets.

The illumination’s organizers have issued a strong warning: “Entering the road or ignoring traffic signals while taking photos is extremely dangerous. Please refrain from doing so.”

Source: FNN

