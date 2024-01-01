News On Japan
Japan's Agriculture Ministry Urges Nationwide Action to Combat Avian Flu

TOKYO, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries held an emergency meeting to address the rapid outbreak of avian influenza, urging prefectural governments to strengthen hygiene management measures.

Agriculture Minister Eto said, "If avian flu spreads as it did during the 2022 season, it could significantly impact egg supply, prices, and the meals of people across the country."

Since the first positive case was confirmed on October 17th, ten cases have been reported across eight prefectures through November 20th, resulting in the culling of approximately 1.21 million chickens.

The ministry proposed new preventive measures, such as spraying water while ventilating chicken coops to reduce airborne dust. It also called for minimizing unnecessary construction work in chicken coops to prevent virus transmission by external workers.

The pace of outbreaks this year rivals the record-high levels of 2022, raising concerns over a potential rise in egg prices.

Source: ANN

