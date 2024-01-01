Elon Musk Highlights Japanese 'Wabi-Sabi' in Social Media Post

Nov 22 (News On Japan) - Elon Musk, the incoming head of the newly established Efficiency Ministry under President-elect Trump, has vowed to reduce $500 billion in government waste annually. Musk, known for his admiration of Japanese culture, sparked speculation on October 21st with a social media post simply stating "Wabi-Sabi" in Japanese, prompting questions about his intentions.

The post came shortly after Musk supported a tweet by Trump criticizing the Democratic Party. The term "Wabi-Sabi," representing Japan’s aesthetic of simplicity and impermanence, intrigued his 200 million followers. Automotive journalist Kawabata, who has interviewed Musk three times, noted his deep ties to Japan, citing visits to Fukushima after the 2011 earthquake and his donation of $2 million worth of solar panels.

Kawabata remarked, "Musk is perhaps the most involved with Japan among Silicon Valley investors. His familiarity with concepts like 'Zen' suggests he might grasp the deeper aspects of 'Wabi-Sabi.'"

While Musk’s exact intent remains unclear, some speculate the reference aligns with the minimalist philosophy of the Department of Government Efficiency. The department’s primary goals—cutting spending, reducing regulations, and downsizing bureaucracy—were outlined in a recent op-ed co-authored by Musk in The Wall Street Journal.

The department plans to eliminate $500 billion in unapproved or unintended expenses annually, overhaul outdated regulations, and curtail public sector roles. Musk has also proposed banning remote work, a strategy he previously employed in his companies, aiming for streamlined operations by mid-2026.

