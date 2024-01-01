Poisonous Pufferfish Sold Untreated in Aichi Prefecture, Calls for Return

AICHI, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - Toxic pufferfish were sold without removing poisonous parts in Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture, prompting authorities to issue a warning and request product returns.

According to Aichi Prefecture officials, the store involved is Takeasa Store, located in Tarumizu Town, Tokoname City.

Approximately 40 saba fugu (pufferfish) were sold on November 11 and 25, with about 10 of them still unaccounted for.

The store reportedly sold the pufferfish without the necessary permits required under the Food Sanitation Act.

Aichi Prefecture has issued a strict warning, urging customers not to consume the fish under any circumstances, as it could lead to fatal consequences. Customers are advised to return the product immediately.

Source: ANN