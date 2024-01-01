News On Japan
Society

Poisonous Pufferfish Sold Untreated in Aichi Prefecture, Calls for Return

AICHI, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - Toxic pufferfish were sold without removing poisonous parts in Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture, prompting authorities to issue a warning and request product returns.

According to Aichi Prefecture officials, the store involved is Takeasa Store, located in Tarumizu Town, Tokoname City.

Approximately 40 saba fugu (pufferfish) were sold on November 11 and 25, with about 10 of them still unaccounted for.

The store reportedly sold the pufferfish without the necessary permits required under the Food Sanitation Act.

Aichi Prefecture has issued a strict warning, urging customers not to consume the fish under any circumstances, as it could lead to fatal consequences. Customers are advised to return the product immediately.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Harry Potter Sword Recalled Over Possible Weapons Violation

Warner Bros. Studio Japan has announced the recall of the 'Godric Gryffindor's Sword,' a piece of merchandise sold at the Harry Potter-themed interactive facility in Nerima Ward, Tokyo.

Perovskite Solar Cells to Become Available in Two to Three Years

A Japanese researcher behind the development of next-generation 'perovskite solar cells' expressed confidence that the product will be available to the public within two to three years.

Kanto's Biggest Sauna Facility Opens in Saitama

A new hot spring facility, touted as the largest in Kanto, opened this autumn in Tokorozawa, Saitama. Featuring saunas, gourmet collaborations, and private relaxation spaces, the complex has already garnered attention from enthusiasts.

Japan's Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket suffers another test setback

An explosion and fire have halted a combustion test of Japan's new Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket at the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. (NHK)

Former Official Involved in Ikebukuro Car Crash Dies in Prison at 93

Kozo Iizuka, a former senior official convicted in a 2019 car crash in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, that killed two people and injured nine others, has died at the age of 93. Iizuka passed away in October, reportedly due to natural causes.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Poisonous Pufferfish Sold Untreated in Aichi Prefecture, Calls for Return

Toxic pufferfish were sold without removing poisonous parts in Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture, prompting authorities to issue a warning and request product returns.

Trespasser Breaks Into Over 1,000 Properties for the Thrill

A man in Fukuoka Prefecture who was arrested for breaking into aafter admitting to trespassing over 1,000 times, citing the adrenaline rush as the primary motivation.

Former Official Involved in Ikebukuro Car Crash Dies in Prison at 93

Kozo Iizuka, a former senior official convicted in a 2019 car crash in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, that killed two people and injured nine others, has died at the age of 93. Iizuka passed away in October, reportedly due to natural causes.

Touchless Harassment: Man Arrested for Sniffing Schoolgirl's Hair

Touchless harassment, a form of obscene behavior that does not involve physical contact, is drawing increasing attention in Japan. Last month, Kyoto Prefectural Police arrested a man for persistently sniffing a girl's hair.

Hyogo Festival Celebrates Multiculturalism

The 'Itami Madan' festival promoting multicultural harmony across national boundaries was held on Saturday in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, featuring the 'janggu,' a traditional Korean drum.

Japanese Photographer Dies After Being Pushed in New York

A renowned Japanese photographer based in New York, Yasuomi Hashimura, known for his groundbreaking contributions to American advertising photography, died after being pushed on the street by a man.

Wake Held for Princess Yuriko of Mikasa

A wake for Princess Yuriko of Mikasa was held at her residence within the Akasaka Estate, attended by members of the Imperial family, including Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress.

Student's Homemade Bomb Sparks School Lockdown in Sapporo

A suspicious object feared to be explosive was discovered at a high school in Sapporo on the afternoon of November 22nd, causing temporary chaos. The object was found to have been brought to the school by one of its students.