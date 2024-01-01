News On Japan
SoftBank to Acquire $1.5 Billion Stake in OpenAI

TOKYO, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - SoftBank Group is set to acquire up to $1.5 billion (approximately 225 billion yen) worth of OpenAI shares from its employees, according to a report by CNBC on November 27th.

Sources reveal that Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank, has been seeking additional shares in OpenAI through the Vision Fund, following an initial investment in the AI developer behind ChatGPT. OpenAI has reportedly approved the deal.

The report also states that OpenAI employees have until December 24th to decide whether to participate in this new round of funding.

Source: テレ東BIZ

