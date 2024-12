HOKKAIDO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - Japanese macaques at the Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Yunokawa Onsen, Hakodate, Hokkaido, began their annual enjoyment of open-air baths on December 1st.

This seasonal tradition, known as the "Monkey Mountain Hot Spring," features the macaques relaxing in the warm water, delighting visitors with their tranquil demeanor.

The event is scheduled to continue until early May next year when the weather begins to warm.

Source: Kyodo