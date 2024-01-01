News On Japan
Sumo Returns to London After 20 Years

LONDON, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - The Japanese Sumo Association has announced plans to hold a Grand Sumo performance in London next autumn. The event will take place over five days starting October 15th at the Royal Albert Hall, a historic venue that opened in 1871.

This marks the first overseas performance organized by the association in 20 years. During the 1991 London performance, Hakkaku, who was the Yokozuna Hokutoumi at the time, emerged as the champion.

Hakkaku, now serving as the association’s chairman, expressed his hopes, stating, "We want to showcase the charm of Grand Sumo, a traditional Japanese culture."

Source: ANN

