Japan's New Energy Policy Aims to Promote Nuclear

TOKYO, Dec 13 (News On Japan) - The government is revising its energy policy framework for the first time in three years. Since the Great East Japan Earthquake, the policy has included a commitment to "reduce dependency on nuclear power as much as possible." However, it has been revealed that discussions are underway to remove this wording.

Amid projections of increased electricity demand driven by the spread of generative AI and other factors, the government aims to emphasize nuclear power as a means to ensure stable energy supply and achieve decarbonization.

A draft of the revised plan is expected to be presented to an expert panel as early as next week.

