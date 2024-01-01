News On Japan
Local Railway Launches Employee Figurines to Fund Tourist Train Project

CHIBA, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - Choshi Electric Railway, a small local railway in Chiba Prefecture, is advancing plans to convert its train cars into tourist attractions. To fund the project, the company has introduced figurines modeled after its employees

The railway acquired a two-car train set from Nankai Electric Railway in Osaka this August, planning to debut it as a tourist train in March next year. Modifications include themed seat designs inspired by local fish such as mackerel and sardines, according to President Takemoto Katsuhiro. The project was inspired by Nankai's "Medetai Densha" tourist trains in Wakayama Prefecture, which feature designs reflecting local culture.

Faced with an estimated conversion cost of 13 million yen, Choshi Electric Railway turned to unique merchandise to raise funds. Figurines modeled after two employees—Director and driver Nishikami Itsuki and conductor Mage Remi—were created using 3D scanning and full-color printing technology. The figurines, available in two scales for railway enthusiasts, have been on sale since October.

The railway is also promoting a "First Sunrise" train schedule for New Year’s Day, giving passengers a chance to see Japan’s earliest sunrise at Inubosaki. Takemoto hopes the initiative will attract more visitors and provide a refreshing start to the year.

Looking back on 2024, Takemoto chose the kanji for "money" (金, read as "kane") to represent the year, citing financial struggles. With zero-interest pandemic loans due for repayment next year, the railway is committed to improving its financial footing while continuing to innovate.

Source: ANN

