Keidanren to Appoint Nippon Life's Tsutsui as New Chairman

TOKYO, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - Keidanren has decided to appoint Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of Nippon Life Insurance, as the successor to current chairman Masakazu Tokura, who will retire in May 2025. This marks the first time a leader from a financial institution has been selected to head Keidanren.

The organization plans to present the proposal to make Tsutsui the next chairman during a meeting of its chairman and vice-chairmen scheduled for January 2024. The formal decision is expected to be made at the general meeting in May 2024.

Traditionally, Keidanren chairmen have been chosen from executives in the manufacturing sector. However, Tokura stated in May this year that "it is no longer necessary to limit the selection to those from manufacturing. We want to make the best choice regardless of the industry."

Since July this year, Tsutsui has served as the inaugural president of the GX (Green Transformation) Promotion Agency, focusing on facilitating investments toward decarbonization.

Source: テレ東BIZ

Daughter Comments on Father's Claim of Innocence at First Hearing

A woman who has come forward under her real name to accuse her father of sexual abuse criticized his not guilty plea during the first hearing, stating, "What daughter in the world would accept sexual acts from her father?"

Hyogo Governor Saito Under Criminal Investigation

A criminal complaint against Hyogo Governor Saito and a PR firm representative over alleged violations of the Public Offices Election Act has been accepted by investigative authorities, it was revealed.

Manhunt Continues Following Brutal Kitakyushu Stabbings

A stabbing incident in Kitakyushu involving two junior high school students has revealed that the male student sustained severe wounds that could have been fatal. According to police, at around 8:30 p.m. on December 14th, a third-year junior high school student, Sakiya Nakajima (15), and her male classmate (15) were repeatedly stabbed by a man in his 40s using what appeared to be a knife at a fast-food restaurant in Kokuraminami Ward, Kitakyushu.

Akie Abe Visits Trump’s Florida Home for Private Dinner

Akie Abe, the wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrived at Miami International Airport to attend a private dinner hosted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Japan-Korea High-Speed Ferry Faces Ax

JR Kyushu High-Speed Ferry is planning to withdraw from the Japan-Korea high-speed ferry business following the revelation that it concealed water leakage incidents while operating the high-speed ferry 'Queen Beetle,' which runs between Hakata and Busan, South Korea.

SoftBank's Son Meets with Trump, Pledges $100 Billion

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son has announced a $100 billion investment in the United States, equivalent to approximately 15 trillion yen, following a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump’s Florida residence on December 16. The investment is expected to create 100,000 jobs over the next four years.

Denny's to Raise Rice Prices

Denny's has announced that it will raise the price of rice dishes starting December 24th, citing soaring rice prices. The price hike will apply to small, regular, and large servings of rice, with each seeing an increase of 44 yen.

Café Chains Reveal Bold Strategies

Japan’s café industry is witnessing a surge in competition as diversification and the arrival of international chains reshape the market. In response, several leading domestic café chains have adopted unique strategies to distinguish themselves, with their top executives sharing insights in a recent roundtable discussion.

Imitation Japanese Rice Gains Ground Overseas

Imitation Japanese rice, originating from countries like the United States and China, is increasingly being sold abroad under Japanese-style packaging. These products often use Japanese characters and branding to mimic authentic Japanese rice, leveraging its reputation for high quality.

Japan's Dairy Farms Shrink by Half

The number of dairy farms in Japan has halved over the past 15 years, dropping below 10,000 for the first time, raising the alarm about the future of domestic milk production.

Seibu Sells Akasaka Complex to U.S. Fund for 400 Billion Yen

Seibu Holdings announced plans to sell the mixed-use building on the site of the former Akasaka Prince Hotel, affectionately known as 'Aka-Puri,' to a U.S. investment fund for approximately 400 billion yen ($2.62 billion).

Japanese crypto exchange Coincheck lists on Nasdaq

Coincheck Group, a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, has listed its shares on the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the United States. (NHK)