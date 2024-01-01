Keidanren to Appoint Nippon Life's Tsutsui as New Chairman

TOKYO, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - Keidanren has decided to appoint Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of Nippon Life Insurance, as the successor to current chairman Masakazu Tokura, who will retire in May 2025. This marks the first time a leader from a financial institution has been selected to head Keidanren.

The organization plans to present the proposal to make Tsutsui the next chairman during a meeting of its chairman and vice-chairmen scheduled for January 2024. The formal decision is expected to be made at the general meeting in May 2024.

Traditionally, Keidanren chairmen have been chosen from executives in the manufacturing sector. However, Tokura stated in May this year that "it is no longer necessary to limit the selection to those from manufacturing. We want to make the best choice regardless of the industry."

Since July this year, Tsutsui has served as the inaugural president of the GX (Green Transformation) Promotion Agency, focusing on facilitating investments toward decarbonization.

