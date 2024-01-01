Japan Meteorological Agency Announces 3-Month Forecast

TOKYO, Dec 24 (News On Japan) - Temperatures are expected to remain unusually cold in January next year, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) predicting colder-than-average conditions nationwide for the start of the year.

The JMA released its three-month forecast for January to March on December 24th, highlighting that January will likely bring temperatures either average or below average across the country, suggesting harsher cold than usual.

February temperatures are expected to hover around average, while in March, weaker winter pressure systems are likely to result in above-average temperatures compared to typical years.

Regarding snowfall, areas along the Sea of Japan from northern to western Japan could see average to above-average snowfall, warranting caution against heavy snow.

According to weather forecaster Ryoko Imamura, heavy snowfall is anticipated to continue through January, with amounts exceeding average levels. However, rising temperatures in March may lead to an early arrival of spring this year.

Source: ANN