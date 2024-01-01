News On Japan
Travel

Japan Meteorological Agency Announces 3-Month Forecast

TOKYO, Dec 24 (News On Japan) - Temperatures are expected to remain unusually cold in January next year, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) predicting colder-than-average conditions nationwide for the start of the year.

The JMA released its three-month forecast for January to March on December 24th, highlighting that January will likely bring temperatures either average or below average across the country, suggesting harsher cold than usual.

February temperatures are expected to hover around average, while in March, weaker winter pressure systems are likely to result in above-average temperatures compared to typical years.

Regarding snowfall, areas along the Sea of Japan from northern to western Japan could see average to above-average snowfall, warranting caution against heavy snow.

According to weather forecaster Ryoko Imamura, heavy snowfall is anticipated to continue through January, with amounts exceeding average levels. However, rising temperatures in March may lead to an early arrival of spring this year.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Meteorological Agency Announces 3-Month Forecast

Temperatures are expected to remain unusually cold in January next year, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) predicting colder-than-average conditions nationwide for the start of the year.

Struggles Continue in Noto Peninsula One Year After Earthquake

Nearly a year has passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake struck on New Year’s Day, leaving the region grappling with recovery efforts and compounding challenges. In Suzu City’s Otani district, residents began moving into temporary housing earlier this month, following 11 months of hardship, including additional damage from September’s torrential rains.

New Japanese Passport Applications to Go Online

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled a new passport design set to be issued from March next year. The new system will allow online applications not only for renewals but also for new passport requests. Submitting an original family register certificate will no longer be required for online applications.

Future of Solar Power: Japan's Breakthrough Technology

The next generation of solar cells, known as perovskite solar panels, are ultra-thin, lightweight, and bendable. The Japanese government has set a goal of achieving the equivalent of the energy output from 20 nuclear reactors with perovskite solar cells by 2040. With their use set to expand in various locations next year, 2024 is being called "the dawn of domestic perovskite."

Record 7,000 Teachers in Japan on Leave Due to Mental Health

The number of teachers taking mental health leave reached a record high of 7,119 in the 2023 fiscal year at public schools across Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Japan-South Korea Ferry Abandoned After 30 Years

JR Kyushu High-Speed Ferry announced on December 23rd that it will permanently withdraw from the Japan-South Korea high-speed ferry route connecting Hakata and Busan. The decision follows a scandal involving the company concealing water leakage on its high-speed ferry, the 'Queen Beetle,' while continuing operations.

Fans Flock to 'Castle EXPO 2024'

Japan's largest event for castle enthusiasts was held in Yokohama on the weekend, drawing castle fans from all the country, featuring PR teams dressed as samurai and celebrity appearances.

Final Year-End Market at Kyoto’s Toji Temple Draws Crowds

The World Heritage site of Toji Temple in Kyoto hosted its annual year-end market, the 'Shimai Kobo,' bustling with shoppers.

Entire City of Yokohama Illuminated: 'YORUNOYO 2024' Night Light Show

The 'Yokohama YORUNOYO' illumination event, where the entire Minatomirai area transformed into a dazzling display of synchronized lights. (Video Street View Japan)

Ridesharing to Operate 24/7 Across Osaka During Expo Period

General drivers will be allowed to operate paid rides, commonly referred to as "ridesharing," throughout Osaka Prefecture on a 24/7 basis during the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Wakayama - From the Sea to The Mountains | 3-Day Trip

Wakayama, with its beautiful ocean and sacred mountains, is an underrated gem and a less-traveled destination compared to the neighboring cities of Osaka, Kyoto, and Nara. (japan-guide.com)

Giant Dragon Removed from Osaka Ramen Shop

The operating company of 'Kinryu Ramen' in the bustling district of Minami, Osaka, announced on Thursday that the iconic giant dragon sign was being removed as part of the process to rebuild the aging store.

First Snow Observed from Kanto to Kyushu as Winter Chill Sets In

A cold wave bringing midwinter-like temperatures swept across regions from Kanto to Kyushu starting on Wednesday night, resulting in the first snowfall observed in areas such as central Tokyo and Kumamoto.