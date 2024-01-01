News On Japan
Web3

Japan Paves the Way for AI Research

TOKYO, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Ishiba has directed relevant ministers to expedite the drafting of a new bill that balances accelerating innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and addressing associated risks. The move aims to position Japan as a global leader in AI research, development, and implementation.

Ishiba stated, "Our goal is to make Japan the most conducive environment for AI research and development, setting a global standard for AI systems."

The announcement was made during a panel of experts discussing AI policy directions. A draft interim report outlining legislative preparations was also revealed at the meeting.

Yutaka Matsuo, a professor at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School and chair of the panel, highlighted the remarkable advancements in generative AI. However, he emphasized the importance of leveraging existing laws and regulations to address potential risks.

Ishiba also expressed his vision of AI as a "key solution to societal challenges." He announced plans to establish an "AI Policy Hub," comprising all cabinet members, to strengthen the government’s central role in AI-related initiatives.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Serial Cyanide Killer Chisako Kakehi Dies in Custody

Chisako Kakehi, 78, who was on death row for poisoning three men with cyanide compounds, has died while in custody, according to reports. Authorities believe she may have died of natural causes.

Countdown to the New Year: Best Times to Visit Shrines for ‘Hatsumode’

With only a week left until the New Year, people are preparing for "hatsumode," the tradition of visiting a shrine or temple for the first time in the year. However, the first three days of January see heavy crowds at popular spots. Strategic planning around timing and location can help avoid congestion and make for a quieter visit.

Drone Footage Reveals Izu's Abandoned Hotels

Abandoned hotels in Shizuoka’s Izu Peninsula are becoming an increasing concern for local authorities. Once bustling with tourists during Japan’s economic boom, many hot spring resorts in Higashi-Izu Town have been left derelict, their structures crumbling and ownership unclear.

Japan Meteorological Agency Announces 3-Month Forecast

Temperatures are expected to remain unusually cold in January next year, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) predicting colder-than-average conditions nationwide for the start of the year.

Struggles Continue in Noto Peninsula One Year After Earthquake

Nearly a year has passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake struck on New Year’s Day, leaving the region grappling with recovery efforts and compounding challenges. In Suzu City’s Otani district, residents began moving into temporary housing earlier this month, following 11 months of hardship, including additional damage from September’s torrential rains.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Japan Paves the Way for AI Research

Prime Minister Ishiba has directed relevant ministers to expedite the drafting of a new bill that balances accelerating innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and addressing associated risks. The move aims to position Japan as a global leader in AI research, development, and implementation.

Sharp to Sell Part of Sakai Factory to SoftBank for 100 Billion Yen

Sharp announced on December 20th that it will sell part of its Sakai factory, which previously produced LCD panels for televisions, to SoftBank for approximately 100 billion yen. SoftBank plans to use around 60% of the factory’s site, equivalent to about 450,000 square meters, to construct a large-scale data center aimed at advancing generative AI development.

Japan Employs AI to Boosts English Skills as Inbound Tourism Booms

Japan has set a new record for inbound tourists, with 33.38 million visitors from January to November this year, surpassing the previous high in 2019. Tokyo’s Asakusa district remains a popular destination, drawing large crowds of international visitors.

Nuclear Expert Says Gas Required In The Short Term To Fuel AI

The president of a group advising Japan's main utility claimed that the growth of artificial intelligence would cause a boom in energy consumption. The nuclear expert said this will initially be fueled by fossil fuels. He added, however, nuclear power will eventually replace fossil fuels. (WION)

Klarna CEO Says AI Is Replacing Workers

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski says AI has shown across-the-board benefits as he eyes an expansion into US banking under a new Trump administration. He says the company has replaced hundreds of workers with artificial intelligence and the moves have paid off. He joins Caroline Hyde on "Bloomberg Technology." (Bloomberg Technology)

Cyberattack Weak Points Analyzed Swiftly by AI

A new AI system capable of quickly identifying vulnerabilities in corporate networks against cyberattacks has been developed.

How Our Readers Save 28 Hours Every Month With This AI Tool

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we consume content, and ReadPartner is here to help you save time and boost productivity.

What if you could be washed like laundry? Meet Japan’s AI-powered ‘human washing machine’!

Engineers in Japan have built a 'human washing machine of the future' or the 'Mirai Ningen Sentakuki' which uses AI to analyse your body before using a customised 'wash-and-dry' process. (The Economic Times)