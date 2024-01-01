Japan Paves the Way for AI Research

TOKYO, Dec 27 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Ishiba has directed relevant ministers to expedite the drafting of a new bill that balances accelerating innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and addressing associated risks. The move aims to position Japan as a global leader in AI research, development, and implementation.

Ishiba stated, "Our goal is to make Japan the most conducive environment for AI research and development, setting a global standard for AI systems."

The announcement was made during a panel of experts discussing AI policy directions. A draft interim report outlining legislative preparations was also revealed at the meeting.

Yutaka Matsuo, a professor at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School and chair of the panel, highlighted the remarkable advancements in generative AI. However, he emphasized the importance of leveraging existing laws and regulations to address potential risks.

Ishiba also expressed his vision of AI as a "key solution to societal challenges." He announced plans to establish an "AI Policy Hub," comprising all cabinet members, to strengthen the government’s central role in AI-related initiatives.

Source: ANN