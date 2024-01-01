News On Japan
AutoReserve AI Booking Calls Leave Restaurants Frustrated

TOKYO, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - AutoReserve AI booking calls are leaving Japanese restaurant owners increasingly frustrated. The service, designed to streamline reservations for customers, is causing confusion and operational issues for businesses.

One such business is Yoshoku Bulldog, a popular Western-style restaurant near Tokyo's Oimachi Station. Owner Junichi Suzuki expressed his frustration, stating, "These AutoReserve calls are a real nuisance."

AutoReserve, launched in 2018, uses artificial intelligence to place automated phone calls to restaurants, making reservations on behalf of customers who book online. While it aims to make reservations possible at establishments without online booking options, its implementation has raised concerns.

According to Suzuki, Yoshoku Bulldog has no agreements with AutoReserve, yet the service listed the restaurant without permission. Suzuki noted that much of the posted information is inaccurate. "Dealing with these calls takes time away from our operations, reducing the quality of service we provide," he explained.

Similar issues have surfaced at other establishments, such as mipig cafe Meguro, a Tokyo café where patrons can interact with miniature pigs. Popular among foreign tourists, the café began receiving AI-driven calls from AutoReserve in the fall of 2024, despite never granting listing permissions.

Cafe staff member Shiho Kitagawa shared a specific incident involving a foreign tourist who believed their AutoReserve booking, which included a service fee, was a pre-payment for the café. "This kind of misunderstanding has led to disputes," Kitagawa said. She added that contacting AutoReserve to resolve such issues has proven difficult. "We would like them to remove our listing immediately."

In response to these concerns, AutoReserve's operating company stated, "There is no illegality in our service. Restaurant pages are created using publicly available information and user feedback. If inaccuracies are reported, we promptly review and correct them." The company emphasized its commitment to service improvement and pledged to take feedback seriously.

Despite these reassurances, affected restaurants remain skeptical, highlighting the need for better communication and accountability from the AI-powered service.

Source: FNN

