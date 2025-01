SHIMANE, Jan 10 (News On Japan) - A streetlight collapsed and struck an elementary school boy, leaving him with a serious injury.

On Wednesday morning in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, a streetlight approximately six meters tall broke at its base and fell, hitting a second-grade boy on his way to school.

The boy reportedly suffered a broken right leg.

The streetlight’s base was found to be corroded, and authorities believe strong winds caused it to topple.

Source: ANN