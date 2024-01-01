Philosophers Discuss Future Of AI And Society

TOKYO, Jan 13 (News On Japan) - The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming society and becoming an indispensable part of daily life. How should we engage with AI and learn to coexist with it? Author Keiichiro Hirano and philosopher Akiko Suzuki, an emeritus professor at Kyoto University, exchanged views on this pressing issue.

“I don't believe it’s technically feasible to create something that surpasses human intelligence so easily,” Hirano said. "Life is often compared to walking in darkness, and navigating this gray area requires a certain level of adaptability." He expressed his belief that we are entering an era that demands a renewed appreciation for human creativity in artistic experiences.

Suzuki, addressing Hirano, remarked, "You've explored the concept of AI in your novels, delving into various perspectives. There’s a growing expectation about what AI can achieve, but simultaneously, concerns about AI surpassing human intelligence, dominating society, or taking away jobs are intensifying. In this context, we need to carefully consider how we can live alongside AI."

Hirano noted the distinction between narrow AI and general-purpose AI as the foundation of ongoing discussions. "Narrow AI operates as a tool under human control, while the feasibility of general-purpose AI remains questionable," he said. "I am skeptical about the singularity hypothesis because our understanding of human existence is incomplete. Therefore, I doubt the possibility of easily creating an entity that surpasses human intelligence."

He added, "Narrow AI excels in specific tasks, and its use in various fields has become increasingly prominent. However, general-purpose AI is fundamentally based on algorithms that aggregate and pattern data. While this allows AI to make impressive predictions in conversations, the responses are often based on generalized learning rather than genuine understanding of unsaid emotions."

Hirano drew upon his novel, which centers on a young man recreating his deceased mother using AI. He explained, "In the story, the protagonist struggles to overcome his loss and seeks his mother’s true feelings through interactions with her AI-based representation. The novel raises questions about whether life logs collected through digital means can provide insights into a person’s genuine thoughts."

Suzuki highlighted concerns over how AI might alter human communication. "The advancement of AI, particularly in areas like human resource evaluation, raises ethical concerns," she said. "If AI is used to avoid difficult conversations between superiors and subordinates, it could undermine genuine communication. We must develop a framework to ensure AI complements rather than replaces human interaction."

Both agreed that while AI-driven journalism is advancing, human journalists remain essential for gathering primary information and interpreting complex contexts. Hirano concluded, "AI will continue to evolve and influence various fields, but it cannot replace the value of human creativity. Readers still desire works created by real authors because of their personal experiences and emotional depth."

Suzuki suggested that society might benefit from "digital detox" periods. "If we periodically disconnect from digital devices, it could sharpen our senses and enhance interpersonal communication," she said. "This approach may help us better navigate the challenges of AI-driven life."

The discussion underscored the need for ethical AI governance and the role of human creativity in an increasingly AI-driven world. Both Hirano and Suzuki emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced perspective on AI's potential and limitations.

Source: Kyodo