Gurunavi Launches AI Tool for Discovering Hidden Gems in Dining

TOKYO, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - A new search service using generative AI has been introduced to help users find restaurants.

Gurunavi, a company providing restaurant search services, has launched an app that uses AI to suggest dining options based on users’ moods. Gurunavi President Akio Sugihara commented: “Users can discover new restaurants they never imagined, while restaurants can connect with unexpected new customers. It’s truly a revolution in the relationship between dining out and people.”

The app's standout feature is its ability to find restaurants based on vague ideas. For instance, users can send an image of the kind of restaurant they wish to visit, and the AI will locate similar venues nearby and even handle reservations.

The app also includes a unique feature for travelers. When searching for restaurants in unfamiliar areas, it suggests local delicacies using the region's dialect.

Currently, the service covers approximately 420,000 establishments, garnering high expectations from restaurants. Yoshisato Hasegawa, manager of Ginza Shabuki, said: “We’re curious to see if it will make it easier for customers to find us. We aim to offer better products so customers can discover us through the app.”

Sugihara expressed optimism about the technology: “We are moving toward an era where AI refines and delivers accurate, beneficial information in a user-friendly way. With this in mind, we look forward to presenting the next innovations.”

