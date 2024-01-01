News On Japan
Instagram Limits Use for Japanese Teens

TOKYO, Jan 23 (News On Japan) - Instagram has introduced new restrictions for users aged 13 to 17 in Japan, aiming to address concerns about the app's impact on young users.

Meta, the U.S.-based company behind Instagram, launched the new restrictions yesterday, following their rollout in the U.S. and other countries last year. The measures include introducing dedicated accounts for teenagers, gradually being implemented. These accounts will have default settings that restrict messages from users they do not follow and limit access to inappropriate content such as violent material.

In addition, if a user exceeds 60 minutes of daily usage, a notification prompts them to close the app. For users under 16, initial settings cannot be changed without parental consent.

Meta stated, "We will continue to focus on ensuring safety and security for users."

Source: TBS

