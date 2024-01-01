News On Japan
New Okinawa Theme Park to Open in July Featuring Dinosaur Escapes

NAHA, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - A new theme park spearheaded by Takashi Morioka, known for his role in revitalizing Universal Studios Japan (USJ), is set to open in Okinawa this July.

During a press conference held in Tokyo, Morioka, credited with planning popular attractions such as the "Harry Potter" area and "Super Nintendo World" at USJ, shared details about the upcoming park. Dubbed "JUNGLIA," the park is being constructed in Okinawa's northern Yanbaru region, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site.

With the theme of "Power Vacations," JUNGLIA will offer a range of attractions designed to immerse visitors in the island's natural beauty. Highlights include a dinosaur escape experience and hot air balloons providing panoramic views of Okinawa’s sea and forests from 200 meters above sea level.

The park is slated to open on July 25th, with Morioka expressing his enthusiasm, stating, "We aim to make this park the highlight of any trip to Okinawa."

Source: YOMIURI

