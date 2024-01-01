Can AI Make Government More Efficient? Tokyo’s Experiment Begins

TOKYO, Feb 01 (News On Japan) - Have you ever felt frustrated that your voice is not reflected in local government decisions? Bureaucratic processes often seem slow and inefficient. In Tokyo, a new initiative aims to change that with artificial intelligence.

AI engineer Takahiro Yasuno emerges from a dimly lit workspace.

"This is my workshop," Yasuno says, standing in a garage-style co-working space. "The idea here is that ‘innovation happens in garages,’ so every room is designed to feel like one. It makes for a great secret base."

The office is filled not only with work computers but also Yasuno’s personal gaming equipment.

"One of my favorite features here is the adjustable color temperature of the lighting," he says.

— Do you prefer dim lighting?

"It helps me focus."

After studying AI at the University of Tokyo, Yasuno founded a startup. Today, he works as both an AI engineer and a science fiction writer.

"Everything I do is rooted in the same idea—using technology to envision the future," he explains.

Now, Yasuno has joined a project to shape Tokyo’s vision for the 2050s through AI.

In 2024, he ran for governor of Tokyo as a newcomer, securing over 150,000 votes.

So why is he now collaborating with Governor Yuriko Koike, once his election rival?

"I didn’t become governor, but I’m grateful to be realizing some of the ideas I wanted to implement," Yasuno says in December 2024.

AI and Governance: A New Alliance

His goal is to gather as many public opinions as possible, analyze them instantly, and integrate them into policymaking.

Traditionally, analyzing tens of thousands of citizen opinions could take months. With AI-powered "broad listening," the process now takes only a few hours.

Tokyo’s government is counting on Yasuno to streamline public engagement.

A week after launching a new feedback initiative, 2,000 opinions had been collected via social media.

"In this case, because we’re talking about a distant future, many of the comments have a positive and forward-looking tone," Yasuno said in a November 2024 meeting.

The AI groups similar opinions together and color-codes them automatically.

"This reveals a truly diverse range of perspectives," a Tokyo official says. "We as government employees couldn’t analyze this volume of input so efficiently without AI."

To further expand outreach, officials also visited a zoo to gather direct feedback.

— What kind of Tokyo do you want for the future?

"I want it to be easier for children to live here," one resident says.

"I hope we get more aquariums and zoos," another suggests.

"Disaster preparedness is a big concern," a third adds.

In total, around 30,000 responses were collected. The more common a sentiment, the larger its color-coded group becomes.

These AI-processed insights are now feeding into Tokyo’s long-term vision.

One recurring theme stood out: childcare.

"We need a society where having children doesn’t make life harder."

"A community where raising children is a shared responsibility."

Governor Koike acknowledges the findings:

"As part of our new strategy, we will prioritize childcare, youth support, tourism, and disaster preparedness," she says.

The ‘Tokyo 2050 Long-Term Vision’ now includes these new policy pillars.

Beyond childcare, AI has helped uncover a variety of citizen concerns.

"This isn’t just about majority rule," Yasuno says. "AI helps us recognize voices that deserve attention."

Yet, he emphasizes that AI alone cannot govern.

"AI can’t make the final call," he says. "Something may be beneficial for one area but harmful for another. Expanding perspectives and making comprehensive decisions—that’s the role of human politicians."

AI and Governance: A New Era?

Anchor Ayako Uemura notes that the time saved by AI could be redirected toward better communication between people.

Ultimately, how AI is used will shape the future of governance.

Source: TBS