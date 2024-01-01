Fire at Tokai Nuclear Plant Contained, No Radiation Leak

IBARAKI, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out this afternoon in the central control room of the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Tokai Village, Ibaraki Prefecture. According to Japan Atomic Power Company, the fire started shortly before 2 p.m. in the control panel of the plant’s central control room, which is responsible for overseeing reactor operations.

The control panel, used to monitor reactor conditions, was scorched in the incident.

Although the Tokai No. 2 plant is not currently in operation, the fire erupted while a test was being conducted on measuring equipment.

There have been no confirmed leaks of radioactive materials, and no individuals suffered radiation exposure or injuries.

Japan Atomic Power stated, "We will thoroughly investigate the cause and implement measures to prevent fires inside the central control room in the future."

Source: TBS