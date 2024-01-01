News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Fire at Tokai Nuclear Plant Contained, No Radiation Leak

IBARAKI, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out this afternoon in the central control room of the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Tokai Village, Ibaraki Prefecture. According to Japan Atomic Power Company, the fire started shortly before 2 p.m. in the control panel of the plant’s central control room, which is responsible for overseeing reactor operations.

The control panel, used to monitor reactor conditions, was scorched in the incident.

Although the Tokai No. 2 plant is not currently in operation, the fire erupted while a test was being conducted on measuring equipment.

There have been no confirmed leaks of radioactive materials, and no individuals suffered radiation exposure or injuries.

Japan Atomic Power stated, "We will thoroughly investigate the cause and implement measures to prevent fires inside the central control room in the future."

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Fire at Tokai Nuclear Plant Contained, No Radiation Leak

A fire broke out this afternoon in the central control room of the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Tokai Village, Ibaraki Prefecture. According to Japan Atomic Power Company, the fire started shortly before 2 p.m. in the control panel of the plant’s central control room, which is responsible for overseeing reactor operations.

Residents on Edge as Monkey Attacks Increase in Tokushima

A series of monkey attacks on residents have been reported in Tokushima City since January, with cases involving elementary and junior high school students prompting heightened police patrols.

Softbank Unveils 'Crystal' in Partnership With OpenAI

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have launched a new AI services company in Japan, aiming to drive innovation in enterprise AI. At the unveiling, Son introduced the company’s first service, "Crystal," which he described as a revolutionary AI solution that will transform business operations.

New Russian Structures Appear on Disputed Northern Islands

Russia has expanded its facilities on Suisho Island in the Habomai group of the Northern Territories, which it continues to occupy illegally.

Why Are Foreign Criminals Targeting Japan?

Crimes committed by foreign visitors to Japan are on the rise, in particular, a growing trend of short-term visitors who commit crimes and immediately flee to their home countries, a pattern referred to as 'hit-and-run' crimes. Why is Japan being targeted?

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Colorectal Cancer Cases Rise With Western Diet

Colorectal cancer has become the most common cancer in Japan, with its prevalence increasing due to the growing influence of Western dietary habits. However, advances in medical technology are enhancing early detection.

Japan's H3 Rocket Successfully Lifts Off Carrying 'Michibiki 6' Satellite

The H3 Rocket No. 5 was launched at around 5:30 p.m. on February 2nd from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket carries the government’s 'Michibiki 6' satellite, known as the Japanese version of GPS.

Mahoroba Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ship Debuts, Connecting Central Osaka and Expo Site in 60 Minutes

The hydrogen fuel cell ship "Mahoroba," designed to connect central Osaka with the Expo venue in Yumeshima in approximately 60 minutes, was unveiled to the media ahead of its commercial launch during the Expo period.

Revealed: The Reason a Doctor Halted COVID-19 Vaccinations

Kunihiko Oishi, anchor for the program "Chanto!", discusses the topic of COVID-19 vaccines. Since October 2024, Japan has introduced routine vaccinations for COVID-19 to prevent severe cases. However, some healthcare professionals have chosen to stop administering the vaccines. One such doctor shared their reasons.

Kyoto University Discovers Chimps' Social Urination Phenomenon

Kyoto University has made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying the occurrence of the so-called "urination mimicry" phenomenon in chimpanzees for the first time globally.

Revolutionary Technology Generates Power from Soil, Bread, and Water

Satoshi Nakagawa, CEO of Tripod Design, has pioneered a groundbreaking technology called "micro energy harvesting," which collects minuscule amounts of electricity from a wide range of everyday materials, including soil, bread, water, and even fruits like tomatoes and apples.

Japanese Lunar Lander Resilience Launched From Kennedy Space Center

A rocket carrying the lunar lander developed by Japanese space venture ispace was successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.

Japan Airlines to Launch 'Sharkskin' Aircraft

Japan Airlines has unveiled an aircraft featuring a sharkskin-like coating. By reducing air resistance with this special surface texture, the airline expects to cut fuel consumption by approximately 119 tons per aircraft annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 381 tons.