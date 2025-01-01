Thousands Clash in Aichi’s Naked Festival

AICHI, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - Aichi’s famed Konomiya Hadaka Festival took place on February 10th at Konomiya Shrine in Inazawa City, where men clad in only fundoshi loincloths clashed in a frenzied struggle. The traditional event, which has continued for over 1,200 years, centers around the ‘Shin Otoko’ or ‘Sacred Man,’ chosen by lottery, whom participants believe will cleanse them of misfortune if they manage to touch him.

This year, approximately 8,000 ‘Hadaka Otoko’ (naked men) jostled violently toward the Shin Otoko in hopes of securing good fortune. Ahead of the melee, a ritual ceremony was held, marking the second consecutive year of female participation, adding to the evolving presence of women in the festival.

Source: Kyodo