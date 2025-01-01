News On Japan
Expo 2025 Tests 3D-Printed Toilets

OSAKA, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - At the site of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, construction is underway using 3D printers to create architectural structures, including restrooms. The technology, which prints out designs in three dimensions, is being tested for large-scale applications.

The concept seems futuristic—press a button, and a building emerges in no time. But is it really that simple? Our investigation reveals that while 3D printing offers new possibilities for construction, achieving precise results isn’t always as straightforward as the data suggests.

Source: ABCTVnews

