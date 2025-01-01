Prince Hisahito Obtains Driver's License

TOKYO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of the Akishino family, has obtained a driver's license as part of his preparations to enroll at Tsukuba University.

After passing the university's recommendation-based entrance exam in December 2024, Hisahito attended a driving school in Tokyo, where he also participated in on-road training.

According to sources, he successfully passed the standard vehicle driving test on February 14th at the Samezu Driving Test Center in Shinagawa Ward.

At Tsukuba University, many students commute by car or bicycle. A senior aide to the prince stated, "We hope he will enjoy a safe and fulfilling university life" and added that "he is considering an appropriate commuting method."

On February 12th, Hisahito also visited a facility dedicated to postwar history. Taking advantage of the university's break period, he has been making preparations for his new academic life, including obtaining his driver's license.

Source: FNN