News On Japan
Society

Prince Hisahito Obtains Driver's License

TOKYO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of the Akishino family, has obtained a driver's license as part of his preparations to enroll at Tsukuba University.

After passing the university's recommendation-based entrance exam in December 2024, Hisahito attended a driving school in Tokyo, where he also participated in on-road training.

According to sources, he successfully passed the standard vehicle driving test on February 14th at the Samezu Driving Test Center in Shinagawa Ward.

At Tsukuba University, many students commute by car or bicycle. A senior aide to the prince stated, "We hope he will enjoy a safe and fulfilling university life" and added that "he is considering an appropriate commuting method."

On February 12th, Hisahito also visited a facility dedicated to postwar history. Taking advantage of the university's break period, he has been making preparations for his new academic life, including obtaining his driver's license.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Debate Stalls Over Japan's Imperial Succession

Representatives from various political parties in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors met on February 17th for a plenary session to discuss measures to secure the number of imperial family members. The debate focused on whether female members of the imperial family should retain their status after marriage.

Why Foreign Visitors Are Raving About Japan’s All-You-Can-Eat Dining

From shabu-shabu with customizable sauces to unconventional okonomiyaki grilling techniques, Japan’s all-you-can-eat dining culture has become a significant attraction for foreign visitors, drawing widespread praise for its affordability, variety, and interactive dining experience.

Saudi Arabia Showcases Coffee Culture Ahead Of Expo 2025

Saudi Arabia, which is set to showcase a pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, held a cultural event on February 15th to introduce its traditions and hospitality.

Expo 2025 Tests 3D-Printed Toilets

At the site of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, construction is underway using 3D printers to create architectural structures, including restrooms. The technology, which prints out designs in three dimensions, is being tested for large-scale applications.

Foreign ministers of Japan, US, South Korea agree to strengthen ties

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to strengthen their trilateral ties to address security issues together. (NHK)

MORE Society NEWS

Man Arrested for Stealing Girls’ Dance Team Uniforms

A 43-year-old company employee was arrested on February 14th for allegedly breaking into a high school clubroom in Nagoya’s Chikusa Ward and stealing uniforms and other items.

Historical Footage: Emperor Showa at Aichi Research Center

Historical footage has surfaced showing Emperor Showa visiting Kumano City, while the Crown Prince and Princess toured agricultural research facilities in Aichi Prefecture.

US Navy Sailor Investigated for Deadly Yokosuka Motorcycle Crash

A US Navy sailor stationed in Japan has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death after a car-motorcycle collision in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, last September that killed a 22-year-old man.

Japan’s Aging Sewer Pipes Raise Sinkhole Risks

Across Japan, aging underground infrastructure is leading to a rising number of road collapses, with an estimated 10,000 cases annually—about 29 per day. Nearly 30% of these incidents in urban areas are attributed to deteriorating sewer pipes.

39 Arrested In South Korea For Smuggling Gold Into Japan

South Korean police announced the arrest of 39 individuals involved in smuggling gold from Hong Kong to Japan via Incheon Airport, disguising the metal as clay to evade detection.

Thousands Clash in Aichi’s Naked Festival

Aichi’s famed Konomiya Hadaka Festival took place on February 10th at Konomiya Shrine in Inazawa City, where men clad in only fundoshi loincloths clashed in a frenzied struggle. The traditional event, which has continued for over 1,200 years, centers around the ‘Shin Otoko’ or ‘Sacred Man,’ chosen by lottery, whom participants believe will cleanse them of misfortune if they manage to touch him.

Kobe Homes Targeted by Thieves? Mysterious Stones Left at Gates

Authorities in Kobe are investigating a series of suspicious stones found placed on residential gates, warning they may serve as burglary markers.