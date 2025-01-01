Japan's Delivery Robot Completes Snow Trial

SAPPORO, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - yocera Communication Systems and Hokkaido University announced on February 15th that they had successfully tested a mid-speed, mid-sized autonomous delivery robot on snow-covered terrain.

This marks the first time in Japan that a vehicle classified under the "mini car" category—defined as a vehicle with an engine displacement of 50cc or less—has accomplished such a feat. A demonstration on Hokkaido University's Sapporo campus showcased the robot operating autonomously at around 10 km/h on snowy roads, as well as its ability to detect pedestrians and come to an automatic stop.

The joint development began in fiscal 2022 with funding support from the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and has been undergoing tests on the university's campus since December last year.

The robot is built to conform to mini car standards, measuring no more than 2.5 meters in length, 1.3 meters in width, and 2.0 meters in height. It can carry up to 90 kilograms of cargo and has a maximum speed of 15 km/h. Equipped with multiple sensors, it uses AI-driven image analysis to navigate safely by determining optimal routes. The technology is expected to serve as a foundation for improving efficiency in short-distance logistics, particularly in unmanned lightweight cargo transport.

Takaki Emaru, an associate professor at Hokkaido University's Graduate School of Engineering, noted that challenges remain before the robot can be deployed on public roads. He highlighted the need for regulatory frameworks and further technological advancements, predicting that a clearer direction for commercialization could emerge within the next decade.

According to Hiroaki Mizusako, mobility business planning manager at Kyocera, the company has been conducting technology validation tests for autonomous delivery robots in Ishikari, Hokkaido, since 2021. Recognizing the importance of autonomous operation in snowy conditions, Kyocera began joint research with Emaru. While the three-year development project concludes this fiscal year, the company remains committed to exploring further initiatives aimed at improving logistics efficiency through autonomous delivery solutions.

Source: 産経ニュース