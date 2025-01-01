Tokyo Clinics Overwhelmed as Foreign Tourists Seek Medical Help

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - With the arrival of the Spring Festival, a surge in Chinese tourists is bringing an influx of foreign patients to Japanese clinics. From a vegetarian suffering appendicitis after indulging in local cuisine to an American traveler sustaining a head injury at a ryokan, clinics are seeing a wide range of medical cases.

A clinic in Tokyo has become a go-to medical facility for foreign tourists. Patients arrive with various health concerns. One patient, a vegetarian man, had not eaten fish in eight years but found Japanese seafood too tempting to resist. Consuming it daily during his trip, he ended up with severe abdominal pain and was later diagnosed with appendicitis. Another case involved an American visitor who hit his head on a low doorway at a traditional inn, resulting in a deep cut.

With the increase in Chinese tourists during the holiday, the clinic has seen a notable rise in patients from China and Taiwan. One Chinese tourist rushed in after his daughter suffered burns. Another traveler from Taiwan sought treatment for his young daughter, whose old burn wound had worsened. The clinic’s staff, equipped to communicate in English and Chinese, has been handling the influx with efficiency.

At Narita Airport, foreign tourists continue to arrive in large numbers. When asked about their medical plans in case of illness, responses varied. Some tourists had purchased insurance before traveling, while others, like an American visitor, praised Japan’s medical system for being more accessible compared to the expensive healthcare in the United States.

Among the patients at the Tokyo clinic was Steven from Los Angeles. He initially worried about his limited Japanese skills but surprised staff with his fluency, having studied the language in school. He had arrived in Japan for his fourth visit but soon developed swelling under his jaw. The doctor diagnosed it as a secondary effect of a recent flu infection and prescribed pain relief medication. Steven, unfamiliar with Japan’s medical costs, was concerned about the bill, expecting high expenses similar to the US. However, he was relieved to find the cost more reasonable than anticipated.

Another visitor, Max from the UK, sought a medical certificate for his flight home. During his trip, he was hospitalized for appendicitis and wanted confirmation that he was fit to travel. The doctor cleared him for his return. Max, a long-time vegetarian, admitted he had been unable to resist Japan’s delicious seafood, leading to speculation that his body was unaccustomed to fish, potentially triggering the illness. Now back in the UK, he has resumed his vegetarian diet.

Later in the evening, an Australian family visited the clinic. The father, John, had hit his head on a low doorway at a ryokan. At 182 cm tall, he was unaccustomed to the lower door frames in Japan. Though he laughed about it, the deep cut required treatment. After disinfecting and applying medication, the doctor reassured him that he was fine.

Another patient, Tracy from Brunei, sought help after losing her cholesterol medication. With only two doses left, she was relieved to receive a prescription to continue her treatment. She explained that her trip to Japan was to celebrate the Lunar New Year, an important occasion for her family.

With the increase in Chinese and Taiwanese tourists, the clinic has seen a sharp rise in Mandarin-speaking patients, making up nearly half of daily visitors. Many suffered from flu-like symptoms or fevers after long flights and exposure to cold weather. One child, who had visited Disneyland the night before, developed a high fever. The doctor determined it was not influenza and prescribed fever-reducing medication. The child later recovered and continued sightseeing.

Another case involved a five-year-old Taiwanese girl whose burn wound had worsened after scratching it. The clinic’s Chinese-speaking doctor treated her with an ointment and antihistamines, much to her father’s relief. He expressed gratitude for the bilingual medical support, which made communication easier.

However, language barriers still posed challenges. A Chinese father struggled to communicate with the doctor in English while his sick child coughed heavily. With no Chinese-speaking staff available at that moment, they relied on a translation app to bridge the gap. Later, a Chinese-speaking nurse was able to assist, easing the father’s concerns.

Despite differences in language and healthcare systems, Japanese clinics are striving to accommodate the growing number of foreign patients, particularly during the Spring Festival holiday. As international tourism continues to rise, medical facilities are playing a crucial role in supporting visitors from around the world.

