AI-Based Tutoring Service for Elite University Applicants

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Benesse has announced a new AI-powered learning service tailored for students preparing for university entrance exams.

The service, called "Nan-Kan Gokaku Shinken Zemi √Route Daigaku Juken," is a subscription-based online learning platform designed for students aiming to enter top-tier universities. Priced at 7,980 yen per month, it utilizes generative AI trained on expected answers corresponding to different levels of university entrance exams.

An "AI tutor" assesses students' responses, determines their comprehension levels, and provides appropriate feedback.

According to Benesse, more than 60% of questions in mathematics entrance exams for elite universities test problem-solving abilities. This has increased the importance of interactive learning methods that enhance critical thinking skills.

The service will be available starting March 3rd.

Source: FNN

