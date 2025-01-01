Japanese and Chinese Students Hold Joint Coming-of-Age Ceremony in Beijing

BEIJING, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Japanese and Chinese students came together on March 8th for a joint coming-of-age ceremony at the Japanese Embassy in China.

Japanese students studying in Beijing and Chinese students with an interest in Japanese culture took part in the ceremony, expressing hopes for a shared future. One participant remarked, “We want to paint the future together on a blank canvas.”

The event also featured cultural experiences from both countries. Students enjoyed activities such as painting ema (wooden wishing plaques) and wind chimes, as well as trying their hand at "uchiwa-zome," a traditional Chinese craft with a long history of dyeing handheld fans.

Source: Kyodo