News On Japan
Education

Japanese and Chinese Students Hold Joint Coming-of-Age Ceremony in Beijing

BEIJING, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Japanese and Chinese students came together on March 8th for a joint coming-of-age ceremony at the Japanese Embassy in China.

Japanese students studying in Beijing and Chinese students with an interest in Japanese culture took part in the ceremony, expressing hopes for a shared future. One participant remarked, “We want to paint the future together on a blank canvas.”

The event also featured cultural experiences from both countries. Students enjoyed activities such as painting ema (wooden wishing plaques) and wind chimes, as well as trying their hand at "uchiwa-zome," a traditional Chinese craft with a long history of dyeing handheld fans.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

One Month to Expo: International Pavilions Near Completion

With just one month to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 opens on April 13, preparations are nearing completion. Visitors can now get an early glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue, where various pavilions are taking shape.

'Kawazu Sakura Festival' Extended as Unusual Weather Delays Bloom

Unusual weather delayed the bloom of Kawazu cherry blossoms in Shizuoka Prefecture by two weeks, leading to a nine-day extension of the Kawazu Sakura Festival.

Half-Century Ban Ends: Fukuoka Hosts Fin Whale Trade Show

A trade exhibition featuring domestically caught fin whale meat, harvested under Japan’s resumed commercial whaling program, was held in Fukuoka. Fin whale meat is known for its mild flavor and rich fat content.

Japan Approves Bill to Strengthen Penalties Against Host Clubs

In response to cases where female customers were burdened with excessive debts and coerced into prostitution, the Japanese government approved an amendment to the Entertainment Business Law during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Shimadzu Unveils World's First Optical Lattice Clock

Shimadzu Corporation has launched the world's first optical lattice clock, which measures time using the oscillation frequency of atoms trapped by lasers. The clock boasts an unparalleled accuracy, with an error of just one second over 10 billion years.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Japanese and Chinese Students Hold Joint Coming-of-Age Ceremony in Beijing

Japanese and Chinese students came together on March 8th for a joint coming-of-age ceremony at the Japanese Embassy in China.

Feeding 4500 Japanese Boys! Best All Boys High School Meals

We put together our favorite Japanese High school All Boys Meals featuring over 4500 students. Growing young men eat a lot! (Japanese Food Craftsman)

GACKT Delivers Unexpected Graduation Gift to Nemuro High Students

On March 1st, public high schools across Hokkaido held their graduation ceremonies, but at Nemuro High School, a special surprise awaited the students. Singer GACKT made an unexpected appearance to celebrate the graduates and offer them words of encouragement.

Takarazuka Music School Graduates Take the Stage

Takarazuka Music School held its graduation ceremony, marking a new chapter for 39 students as they step into their careers as Takarazuka Revue performers.

Three Students Arrested for Hacking Rakuten Mobile Using ChatGPT

Three teenage students have been arrested for illegally accessing Rakuten Mobile’s system using a self-developed program created with the help of generative AI. They allegedly used the program to fraudulently obtain mobile contracts.

AI-Based Tutoring Service for Elite University Applicants

Benesse has announced a new AI-powered learning service tailored for students preparing for university entrance exams.

Baby Girl Clothes: What to Buy and What to Skip

Baby girls are just so much fun to bring home, and the most fun part of preparing your house for her is going shopping and purchasing all the adorable baby girl clothes.

The Final Battle for Japan: Hideyoshi against the Hojo - Sengoku Jidai

The Siege of Odawara Begins (Kings and Generals)