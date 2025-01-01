News On Japan
Business

Will 5 Million Yen Drones Take Off?

OSAKA, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Drones may offer a solution to pressing social issues. A newly developed logistics drone, measuring three meters in length, is capable of transporting up to 40 kilograms of cargo and comes with a price tag of around 5 million yen.

A demonstration event hosted by the distributor attracted participants from various industries, including mandarin orange farmers and construction material transporters. With Japan's agricultural sector facing an aging workforce and the construction industry struggling with severe labor shortages, expectations are high for drones to alleviate these challenges. To promote wider adoption, regular demonstration events will continue to be held.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

Your Guide to Buying a Used Lamborghini in Dubai: Luxury Awaits!

Dubai is the city to which luxury graduated from just being a style of life and became the standard.

Nissan Motor: CEO Uchida to step down, replaced by Espinosa

Nissan Motor says its president and CEO will step down. Uchida Makoto is seen as responsible for the Japanese automaker's worsening business, among other issues.

McDonald's Japan to Raise Prices Again

McDonald's Japan announced that starting March 12th, it will raise prices on 40% of its core menu items, including hamburgers, fries, and nuggets, at select locations.

Nakano Sunplaza Redevelopment Scrapped as Costs Surge

The redevelopment plan for the former Nakano Sunplaza site has been scrapped due to soaring project costs, causing widespread reaction.

Toyota Temporarily Suspends SUV Production Following Explosion

Toyota will halt production at some of its plants starting the morning of March 10th following an explosion at a parts supplier in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, that left one person dead and two others injured.

Seven & i Holdings taps first non-Japanese company president

Retail giant Seven & i Holdings has announced it will replace its president Isaka Ryuichi with an outside director. (NHK)

Scam Home Inspections Hit Record High in 2024

The number of cases involving fraudulent home inspection scams by unscrupulous renovation companies reached a record high in 2024, according to a report by the National Police Agency.