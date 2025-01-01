Will 5 Million Yen Drones Take Off?

OSAKA, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Drones may offer a solution to pressing social issues. A newly developed logistics drone, measuring three meters in length, is capable of transporting up to 40 kilograms of cargo and comes with a price tag of around 5 million yen.

A demonstration event hosted by the distributor attracted participants from various industries, including mandarin orange farmers and construction material transporters. With Japan's agricultural sector facing an aging workforce and the construction industry struggling with severe labor shortages, expectations are high for drones to alleviate these challenges. To promote wider adoption, regular demonstration events will continue to be held.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS