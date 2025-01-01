News On Japan
Travel

Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in Osaka

OSAKA, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - A new leisure complex, Gravitate Osaka, opens this week near Aigawa Dam in Ibaraki, Osaka, featuring restaurants, activity areas, and Japan’s longest suspension bridge, stretching 420 meters.

The bridge, designed with a distinctive V-shaped tower, offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Construction workers faced significant challenges due to the adoption of a new building method but managed to complete the project ahead of schedule.

The site will also feature attractions such as bungee jumping, adding to its appeal as a destination for adventure seekers.

Official website: https://en.osaka-info.jp/special/dc/event/detail405/

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in Osaka

A new leisure complex, Gravitate Osaka, opens this week near Aigawa Dam in Ibaraki, Osaka, featuring restaurants, activity areas, and Japan’s longest suspension bridge, stretching 420 meters.

'Ship Elevator' Opens on Yodo River, Restoring Kyoto-Osaka Water Route

A newly built ship elevator at the Yodo River Weir in Osaka City saw its first passage on March 16th, reopening a historic waterway that had been severed for 42 years. The route, which connects Kyoto's Fushimi district to Osaka Bay, is now accessible again, allowing direct boat access to Yumeshima, the artificial island that will host the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

One in 24 Babies in Japan Born to Foreign Parents as Support Efforts Grow

In Japan, one in every 24 babies is born to foreign parents. For many of these parents, giving birth and raising a child in an unfamiliar country can be daunting. Language barriers and cultural differences often lead to isolation, sometimes resulting in prenatal or postnatal depression.

One Month to Expo: Just 20% of Overseas Pavilions Completed

With one month to go until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, construction work is accelerating at the venue as delays in pavilion building continue to pose challenges.

A Journey Through Nagahama: Tracing the Legacy of Toyotomi Hideyoshi

Nagahama, a city steeped in history and culture, is home to numerous sites connected to the legacy of Toyotomi Hideyoshi. From Nagahama Castle, where visitors can view Hideyoshi’s handwritten documents and the scenery he once gazed upon, to Kunitomo, a major center of firearm production that supported Japan’s unification, the area offers a rich tapestry of historical insights.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Kansai Airport Terminal 1 Renovation Completed

Kansai International Airport’s Terminal 1 has undergone a major renovation, with the previously separate north and south immigration halls now connected by a passageway, allowing arriving passengers to be distributed based on congestion levels.

3 Days in Akita, Tohoku - Japan Hidden Gem Travel

Akita is a prefecture located in Japan's Tohoku region. The area is known for deep snow and traditoinal foods and life style matching with the nature. (Tokyo Kenchan)

One Month to Expo: Just 20% of Overseas Pavilions Completed

With one month to go until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, construction work is accelerating at the venue as delays in pavilion building continue to pose challenges.

Ninja Campaign Targets Overtourism

Efforts to tackle overtourism in Otaru, Hokkaido, have taken an unconventional turn, as local youth have adopted a ninja persona to urge tourists to follow proper etiquette.

A Journey Through Nagahama: Tracing the Legacy of Toyotomi Hideyoshi

Nagahama, a city steeped in history and culture, is home to numerous sites connected to the legacy of Toyotomi Hideyoshi. From Nagahama Castle, where visitors can view Hideyoshi’s handwritten documents and the scenery he once gazed upon, to Kunitomo, a major center of firearm production that supported Japan’s unification, the area offers a rich tapestry of historical insights.

Exploring Japan? Here's Why You Need eSIM for Travel

Japan is a country brimming with tradition, technology, and natural beauty. Whether you’re soaking in the serene beauty of Kyoto’s temples, shopping in the buzzing streets of Tokyo, or hiking the majestic Mt. Fuji, staying connected is crucial.

Yellow Dust Headed for Japan: Impact on Allergies and Air Quality

A yellow dust storm originating in China has led to the first warning of the year, with forecasts predicting its arrival in Japan, particularly in Hokkaido and the Tohoku region.

Abandoned Hospital Becomes Haunted Hotspot

An abandoned hospital in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, has become a popular destination for ghost hunters, causing concern among local residents. The former Himekawa Hospital, which closed in 2007 due to financial struggles, has been vandalized, with broken windows, graffiti, and frequent trespassing.