Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in Osaka

OSAKA, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - A new leisure complex, Gravitate Osaka, opens this week near Aigawa Dam in Ibaraki, Osaka, featuring restaurants, activity areas, and Japan’s longest suspension bridge, stretching 420 meters.

The bridge, designed with a distinctive V-shaped tower, offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Construction workers faced significant challenges due to the adoption of a new building method but managed to complete the project ahead of schedule.

The site will also feature attractions such as bungee jumping, adding to its appeal as a destination for adventure seekers.

Official website: https://en.osaka-info.jp/special/dc/event/detail405/

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS